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Mt. Blue High School graduates toss their caps during commencement June 7 in Farmington. The class of 2026 celebrated the school’s 56th commencement with speeches, music and the presentation of diplomas. (Courtesy of Jaime Lynn Photography)
Regional School Unit 9 Superintendent Christian Elkington leads administrators and faculty into Mt. Blue High School’s commencement ceremony June 7 in Farmington. The class of 2026 marked the school’s 56th commencement before family, friends and staff. (Courtesy of Jaime Lynn Photography)
Mt. Blue High School graduates addresses classmates, families and staff during commencement June 7 in Farmington. Student speakers urged the class of 2026 to remember those who supported them, value their time and choose kindness. (Courtesy of Jaime Lynn Photography)
A Mt. Blue High School graduate wears a decorated cap featuring SpongeBob SquarePants and Patrick Star during commencement June 7 in Farmington. The class of 2026 marked the occasion with personal touches, school colors and the traditional turning of tassels. (Courtesy of Jaime Lynn Photography)
A Mt. Blue High School graduate wears a decorated pink cap during commencement June 7 in Farmington. Graduates marked the class of 2026 celebration with personalized caps, tassels and school colors. (Courtesy of Jaime Lynn Photography)

Rebecca Richard is a reporter for the Franklin Journal. She graduated from the University of Maine after studying literature and writing. She is a small business owner, wife of 33 years and mom of eight...

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