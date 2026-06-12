Farmington police Chief Kenneth Charles, seen in August 2024, presented lifesaving awards at the Select Board meeting June 9 to Mackenzie Campbell, Officer Ariana Bacon, Sgt. Jonathan Parker and Mark Bing for their response to a June 3 cardiac emergency on Front Street. (Staff photo)

FARMINGTON — The Farmington Select Board recognized several people June 9 for their response to a cardiac emergency on Front Street, and police said two University of Maine at Farmington Facilities Management employees also played key early roles in the response.

The lifesaving response involved UMF Facilities Management employees Timothy Young and Brian Mason, Mackenzie Campbell of Sweatt-Winter Child Care and Early Education Center, Farmington police Officer Ariana Bacon, Farmington police Sgt. Jonathan Parker and UMF police Sgt. Marc Bowering, who is also a retired Farmington police detective.

Farmington police Chief Kenneth Charles presented lifesaving awards during the meeting. He said the Franklin County Regional Communications Center received multiple 911 calls about 12:47 p.m. June 3 reporting an unresponsive 73-year-old man on Front Street.

Young determined the man did not have a pulse and was not breathing, Charles said in a follow-up email. Based on his training, Young directed Mason to call 911 while Young began CPR.

Campbell, a teacher at Sweatt-Winter Child Care and Early Education Center, then relieved Young and continued CPR before emergency responders arrived, Charles said.

Bacon arrived moments later, assessed the man and took over CPR, Charles said. Parker then arrived and used a department-issued automated external defibrillator, which identified a life-threatening cardiac rhythm and delivered a shock.

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Bowering also responded and helped perform additional rounds of CPR until MaineHealth EMS personnel arrived and began advanced life support, Charles said.

“Their collective immediate actions, professionalism and teamwork demonstrated by everyone involved directly improved the patient’s condition on scene and undoubtedly contributed to saving his life.” Chief Kenneth Charles, Farmington Police Department

“Their collective immediate actions, professionalism and teamwork demonstrated by everyone involved directly improved the patient’s condition on scene and undoubtedly contributed to saving his life,” Charles said while reading from the award.

Dr. Jodi Conrad, MaineHealth Franklin emergency department medical director, said law enforcement officers are often called to fill more than one role during emergencies.

“Sometimes you are the first responder. Sometimes you are the medical provider,” Conrad said. “You all were heroes. You truly saved a life.”

Charles urged residents to learn CPR and know where the closest automated external defibrillator is located, saying immediate 911 calls, CPR and early defibrillation are essential in cardiac emergencies.

Young and Mason were not identified early enough to be recognized at the meeting, Charles said. The department is trying to recognize them at their workplace June 16.

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Charles said the awards presented June 9 represented one successful outcome, but he also recognized other officers who have performed CPR in recent weeks when the outcome was different.

“Just because they’re getting awards, that’s representative of a win,” Charles said. “But those others are wins, too, because just by being there, you’re still giving people the best chance that they have at survival.”

Charles also thanked the families of the responders, saying they share part of the burden of police work.

“It’s not just tonight,” he said. “You’re the ones at home wondering what they’re up to.”