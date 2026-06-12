FARMINGTON — American Legion Post 28 of Farmington hosted its second annual veteran resource fair and hiring event June 5, bringing together employers, state agencies and service providers to connect veterans with jobs, benefits, education and other support.
Jennifer Ballou of American Legion Post 28 said the event was intended “to help Veterans with resources and possible jobs” and “to connect them with the VA and other agencies that help veterans with resources.”
Ballou said Brad Bean helped her organize the event, which was open to the public as well as veterans, and said “there was lots of information and knowledge to be shared.”
Organizations represented at the fair included the Maine Bureau of Veterans’ Services, Maine Department of Labor, Maine Office of the State Auditor, United States Postal Service, Franklin County Recovery Center, Health Affiliates Maine, Kennebec Behavioral Health, Irving Forest Products, Saddleback, Veterans Upward Bound, the Federal Bureau of Prisons, PathStone, Franklin County Adult Education and the Maine Department of Health and Human Services’ Riverview Psychiatric Center and more.
American Legion Post 28 has about 185 members, all veterans of active-duty military service. Ballou said the post includes veterans from World War II through Iraq and Afghanistan.
The post is at the corner of High and Middle streets in Farmington. It is open Friday afternoons from 5 p.m. to about 7 or 8 p.m., with a lounge downstairs. Monthly meetings are held the first Tuesday, with supper about 6 p.m. and the meeting at 7 p.m.
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