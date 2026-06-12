Representatives from employers, state agencies and service providers take part in American Legion Post 28’s second annual veteran resource fair and hiring event June 5 in Farmington. The event connected veterans and community members with information on jobs, benefits, education and support services. (Courtesy of American Legion Post 28)

FARMINGTON — American Legion Post 28 of Farmington hosted its second annual veteran resource fair and hiring event June 5, bringing together employers, state agencies and service providers to connect veterans with jobs, benefits, education and other support.

Representatives from the Federal Bureau of Prisons attend American Legion Post 28’s second annual veteran resource fair and hiring event June 5 in Farmington. The event brought together employers, state agencies and service providers to connect veterans with jobs, benefits and support services. (Courtesy of American Legion Post 28)

Jennifer Ballou of American Legion Post 28 said the event was intended “to help Veterans with resources and possible jobs” and “to connect them with the VA and other agencies that help veterans with resources.”

Ballou said Brad Bean helped her organize the event, which was open to the public as well as veterans, and said “there was lots of information and knowledge to be shared.”

A representative from the Maine Department of Health and Human Services’ Office for Family Independence shares information June 5 during American Legion Post 28’s second annual veteran resource fair and hiring event in Farmington. The event connected veterans and community members with employers, state agencies and support services. (Courtesy of American Legion Post 28)

Organizations represented at the fair included the Maine Bureau of Veterans’ Services, Maine Department of Labor, Maine Office of the State Auditor, United States Postal Service, Franklin County Recovery Center, Health Affiliates Maine, Kennebec Behavioral Health, Irving Forest Products, Saddleback, Veterans Upward Bound, the Federal Bureau of Prisons, PathStone, Franklin County Adult Education and the Maine Department of Health and Human Services’ Riverview Psychiatric Center and more.

Representatives from Veterans Upward Bound provide information June 5 during American Legion Post 28’s second annual veteran resource fair and hiring event in Farmington. The event connected veterans and community members with education, employment, benefits and support services. (Courtesy of American Legion Post 28)

American Legion Post 28 has about 185 members, all veterans of active-duty military service. Ballou said the post includes veterans from World War II through Iraq and Afghanistan.

The post is at the corner of High and Middle streets in Farmington. It is open Friday afternoons from 5 p.m. to about 7 or 8 p.m., with a lounge downstairs. Monthly meetings are held the first Tuesday, with supper about 6 p.m. and the meeting at 7 p.m.