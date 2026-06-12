RUMFORD — At Mountain Valley High School’s graduation ceremony June 11, the class of 2026 was advised to look for people who want you to succeed.
“Whether you are excited to get out as quickly as possible and get far away or interested in what is next in life, enjoy today,” said top 10 student Lewis Dexter Rice, delivering the senior address. “I’m sure that many of you are nervous about what is next. Trust me, I am, too.”
He said he spent so much of his senior year stressing about what’s next “that I forgot to enjoy my senior year while I was living it.”
Rice encouraged his classmates to enjoy where they are now.
“We’ll figure it out and you will land on your feet. I’m sure everyone here has had setbacks — not making the team, a disappointing grade on a test, or not getting the role you want on stage,” he said.
“Unfortunately, I cannot relate to any one of those things because I’ve never dealt with any disappointment in my life, at all,” he added, jokingly.
When he got to high school, he said, he was terrified.
“It took awhile before I got entirely comfortable. It took other people from the school helping me,” he said, expressing gratitude to the teachers and staff.
“I hope you find new people and new friends to help…,” he said. “…Whatever you do next, look for people who want you to succeed.”
At the start of the graduation, Principal Thomas Danylik spoke about the loss of a longtime colleague Deb Buotte, who died March 29.
Buotte began as the principal’s secretary in 2003, a job she loved, mostly due to the students. She also attended all sports games when she was able.
“We were lucky to have her as a co-worker and a friend,” Danylik said, initiating an extended round of applause tribute.
Danylik said they had 68 students walk at the ceremony, but the total number of graduates is 80.
“Three more will finish this summer and we had nine students earn a Department of Education Diploma and that ceremony was on June 5 in the auditorium,” he said.
For Project Graduation, students were bused to the Westbrook Community Center, where they had pool access, loads of inflatables, escape rooms and other outside activities.
As is tradition, students accepted their diplomas and handed a small token to fill pockets of the principal’s jacket. This year, Danylik, who likes to golf, was handed golf tees imprinted with “Class of 2026.”
Also on the podium for the presentation of diplomas were Assistant Principal Craig Milledge, Superintendent Deb Alden, board of directors Chair Chad Culleton and Chris Carver, graduation coordinator.
Supporting Sponsor for Franklin Journal, Livermore Falls Advertiser, Rangeley Highlander and Rumford Falls Times.
Keeping communities informed by supporting local news. franklinsavings.bank
We invite you to add your comments. We encourage a thoughtful exchange of ideas and information on this website. By joining the conversation, you are agreeing to our commenting policy and terms of use. More information is found on our FAQs. You can update your screen name on the member's center.
Comments are managed by our staff during regular business hours Monday through Friday as well as limited hours on Saturday and Sunday. Comments held for moderation outside of those hours may take longer to approve.
Join the Conversation
Please sign into your Sun Journal account to participate in conversations below. If you do not have an account, you can subscribe here. Questions? Please see our FAQs.