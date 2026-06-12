Top 10 student Lewis Dexter Rice delivers the senior address June 11 at Mountain Valley High School's graduation. He advised classmates to look for people who want them to succeed. (Bruce Farrin/Staff Writer)

RUMFORD — At Mountain Valley High School’s graduation ceremony June 11, the class of 2026 was advised to look for people who want you to succeed.

“Whether you are excited to get out as quickly as possible and get far away or interested in what is next in life, enjoy today,” said top 10 student Lewis Dexter Rice, delivering the senior address. “I’m sure that many of you are nervous about what is next. Trust me, I am, too.”

He said he spent so much of his senior year stressing about what’s next “that I forgot to enjoy my senior year while I was living it.”

Rice encouraged his classmates to enjoy where they are now.

“We’ll figure it out and you will land on your feet. I’m sure everyone here has had setbacks — not making the team, a disappointing grade on a test, or not getting the role you want on stage,” he said.

“Unfortunately, I cannot relate to any one of those things because I’ve never dealt with any disappointment in my life, at all,” he added, jokingly.

Advertisement

When he got to high school, he said, he was terrified.

“It took awhile before I got entirely comfortable. It took other people from the school helping me,” he said, expressing gratitude to the teachers and staff.

The Mountain Valley High School class of 2026 throws their caps in the air June 11 in the Rumford school gym after turning their tassels to become official alumni. (Bruce Farrin/Staff Writer)

“I hope you find new people and new friends to help…,” he said. “…Whatever you do next, look for people who want you to succeed.”

At the start of the graduation, Principal Thomas Danylik spoke about the loss of a longtime colleague Deb Buotte, who died March 29.

Buotte began as the principal’s secretary in 2003, a job she loved, mostly due to the students. She also attended all sports games when she was able.

Related Mountain Valley softball team honors memory of longtime supporter

“We were lucky to have her as a co-worker and a friend,” Danylik said, initiating an extended round of applause tribute.

Advertisement

Danylik said they had 68 students walk at the ceremony, but the total number of graduates is 80.

“Three more will finish this summer and we had nine students earn a Department of Education Diploma and that ceremony was on June 5 in the auditorium,” he said.

For Project Graduation, students were bused to the Westbrook Community Center, where they had pool access, loads of inflatables, escape rooms and other outside activities.

As is tradition, students accepted their diplomas and handed a small token to fill pockets of the principal’s jacket. This year, Danylik, who likes to golf, was handed golf tees imprinted with “Class of 2026.”

Also on the podium for the presentation of diplomas were Assistant Principal Craig Milledge, Superintendent Deb Alden, board of directors Chair Chad Culleton and Chris Carver, graduation coordinator.