FARMINGTON — Farmington Rotary will sponsor the annual Fourth of July parade July 4 with this year’s theme set as “1776 America.”
Lineup begins at 8 a.m. behind the University of Maine at Farmington Student Center on High Street. Units interested in being judged must be in line by 9:30 a.m., and the parade will step off at 10 a.m.
Prizes will be awarded before the parade. First-place winners in each category will receive a blue ribbon and a $50 Chamber Bucks coupon; second-place winners will receive a red ribbon and a $25 Chamber Bucks coupon; and third-place winners will receive a white ribbon.
Entrants must follow all rules and instructions from police and parade officials. A release, waiver and indemnity form is required for all entries.
The parade will be held rain or shine.
Supporting Sponsor for Franklin Journal, Livermore Falls Advertiser, Rangeley Highlander and Rumford Falls Times.
Keeping communities informed by supporting local news. franklinsavings.bank
We invite you to add your comments. We encourage a thoughtful exchange of ideas and information on this website. By joining the conversation, you are agreeing to our commenting policy and terms of use. More information is found on our FAQs. You can update your screen name on the member's center.
Comments are managed by our staff during regular business hours Monday through Friday as well as limited hours on Saturday and Sunday. Comments held for moderation outside of those hours may take longer to approve.
Join the Conversation
Please sign into your Sun Journal account to participate in conversations below. If you do not have an account, you can subscribe here. Questions? Please see our FAQs.