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Farmington Rotarians celebrate Independence Day during a previous Fourth of July parade in Farmington. This year’s parade, sponsored by Farmington Rotary, will feature the theme “1776 America.” (Courtesy of Lisa Park Laflin)

FARMINGTON — Farmington Rotary will sponsor the annual Fourth of July parade July 4 with this year’s theme set as “1776 America.”

Lineup begins at 8 a.m. behind the University of Maine at Farmington Student Center on High Street. Units interested in being judged must be in line by 9:30 a.m., and the parade will step off at 10 a.m.

Prizes will be awarded before the parade. First-place winners in each category will receive a blue ribbon and a $50 Chamber Bucks coupon; second-place winners will receive a red ribbon and a $25 Chamber Bucks coupon; and third-place winners will receive a white ribbon.

Entrants must follow all rules and instructions from police and parade officials. A release, waiver and indemnity form is required for all entries.

The parade will be held rain or shine.

Rebecca Richard is a reporter for the Franklin Journal. She graduated from the University of Maine after studying literature and writing. She is a small business owner, wife of 33 years and mom of eight...

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