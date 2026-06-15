The Jay Police Department is seen April 2 at 340 Main St. in Jay. Jay Police Chief Joseph Sage spoke during the June 22 Select Board meeting, where the board approved a five-year, $58,398.40 agreement for eight Tasers, officer training and related coverage for the Police Department. (Russ Dillingham/Staff Photographer)

JAY — Police Chief Joseph Sage is seeking to replace some of the department’s aging Tasers under a $58,000 five-year deal with Axon.

Select Board members discussed a revised upgrade proposal June 8, but took no vote as officials continued reviewing funding options.

Sage told the board the department wants eight new Taser 10 units, costing $58,398.40, or $11,679.68 per year, replacing aging units that police say are discontinued, harder to maintain and not always available on patrol shifts.

The proposal covers eight Tasers, one for each officer expected to deploy them. The package includes the devices, holsters, batteries, charging stations, download hubs, training cartridges, certifications, maintenance and replacement coverage.

The board previously tabled a higher estimate after members asked for clearer pricing, funding information and possible purchase options. Sage said the department’s current Tasers have been discontinued for some time and parts are becoming harder to find.

He said the department plans to seek grants, but several federal grants were not available. He said officers had used Tasers at least six times in the past year, possibly up to 10 times, and that some patrol shifts do not have a Taser option available.

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Sage said Tasers provide officers with a less-lethal option in situations that otherwise could require hands-on force or leave officers with fewer choices.

The devices “give officers options in situations where they have few options,” Sage said.

Board members also asked whether the department could buy fewer units. Sage said buying four or five Tasers could be an option, but availability would depend on officer schedules and whether officers could exchange units during shift changes.

The board discussed looking for grants and revisiting the issue at a future meeting.