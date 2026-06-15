JAY — Police Chief Joseph Sage is seeking to replace some of the department’s aging Tasers under a $58,000 five-year deal with Axon.
Select Board members discussed a revised upgrade proposal June 8, but took no vote as officials continued reviewing funding options.
Sage told the board the department wants eight new Taser 10 units, costing $58,398.40, or $11,679.68 per year, replacing aging units that police say are discontinued, harder to maintain and not always available on patrol shifts.
The proposal covers eight Tasers, one for each officer expected to deploy them. The package includes the devices, holsters, batteries, charging stations, download hubs, training cartridges, certifications, maintenance and replacement coverage.
The board previously tabled a higher estimate after members asked for clearer pricing, funding information and possible purchase options. Sage said the department’s current Tasers have been discontinued for some time and parts are becoming harder to find.
He said the department plans to seek grants, but several federal grants were not available. He said officers had used Tasers at least six times in the past year, possibly up to 10 times, and that some patrol shifts do not have a Taser option available.
Sage said Tasers provide officers with a less-lethal option in situations that otherwise could require hands-on force or leave officers with fewer choices.
The devices “give officers options in situations where they have few options,” Sage said.
Board members also asked whether the department could buy fewer units. Sage said buying four or five Tasers could be an option, but availability would depend on officer schedules and whether officers could exchange units during shift changes.
The board discussed looking for grants and revisiting the issue at a future meeting.
Supporting Sponsor for Franklin Journal, Livermore Falls Advertiser, Rangeley Highlander and Rumford Falls Times.
Keeping communities informed by supporting local news. franklinsavings.bank
We invite you to add your comments. We encourage a thoughtful exchange of ideas and information on this website. By joining the conversation, you are agreeing to our commenting policy and terms of use. More information is found on our FAQs. You can update your screen name on the member's center.
Comments are managed by our staff during regular business hours Monday through Friday as well as limited hours on Saturday and Sunday. Comments held for moderation outside of those hours may take longer to approve.
Join the Conversation
Please sign into your Sun Journal account to participate in conversations below. If you do not have an account, you can subscribe here. Questions? Please see our FAQs.