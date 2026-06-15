Organizers for July 4 celebrations of the nation’s 250th anniversary in Rumford and Mexico say the festivities will be better than ever.

A new volunteer group, Community Footprints, is working with Mexico library Director Marilla Couch on plans for the River Valley towns. Members include Couch, Barbara Arsenault, Aimee Hamner and Nicole Cummings.

The theme of the July 4 parade in Mexico is 250 Years of Independence. It will start at 10 a.m. from the Labonville/Advance Auto parking lot at 65 River Road and include antique cars and fire trucks.

The lineup begins at 9:30 a.m. Advance Auto will be open, so participants are asked to not obstruct access to the store’s part of the parking lot.

Larger vehicles will assemble at the Region 9 School of Applied Technology parking lot at 377 River Road by 9 a.m. and travel to meet the other participants at 9:45 a.m. or so.

Candy or other appropriate items may be thrown or handed out, and flyers for summer activities and political candidates are welcome for the parade only.

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The Mexico Rec Park on Roxbury Road will host the remainder of the celebration from noon to 4 p.m. There will be vendors, a bounce house, a stage for performers, with face painting and children’s games.

The cost for vendors is $15 per spot, which will be collected in cash on the day of the activity. Please advise ahead of time if you need electricity and what you are selling.

The committee would like to see towns and historical societies in the River Valley with a table at the park to showcase the area’s history.

For more information, call Couch at 207-364-3281 and leave a message, or call or text Cummings at 207-418-8729.

In Rumford, beginning at 4 p.m. on July 4 at the Hosmer Field Complex, the Parks and Recreation Department will host its Independence Day celebration with food, live music, children’s games, a dunk tank and vendors.

Parks Superintendent Marcus Palmer said they’re looking to add more food vendors and other vendors.

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There will also be a car show, including classic cars, hot rods and custom rods. All makes and models are welcome to participate.

The celebration will feature live entertainment, family-friendly activities and a fireworks display by Central Maine Pyrotechnics of Farmingdale just after dusk.

Palmer said vendor spots are limited and filling up fast.

Volunteers coordinating the celebration are also looking for bands. Musicians and vendors may email [email protected] or [email protected], or call 207-357-3689 for more information.