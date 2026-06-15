WILTON — Voters will reconvene the annual town meeting June 22 to decide zoning amendments, municipal spending, capital accounts and other business.

The meeting will begin at 6 p.m. at Academy Hill School, 585 Depot St. The June 22 session follows the June 9 election of a moderator, municipal officers and school committee members, and a nonbinding advisory question on police collaboration options.

On Monday, voters will take up Articles 4 through 69, including a package of zoning ordinance amendments, a proposed change to the Street Ordinance and a request to use up to $500,000 from undesignated fund balance for the Wilson Lake retaining wall update project. Other articles include department budgets, capital accounts, tax matters and proposed spending from the Comfort Inn Omnibus Municipal Tax Increment Financing District.

The warrant includes several zoning articles dealing with residential development, land use standards and ordinance administration. Proposed amendments address nonconforming structures and uses, building permit standards, residential uses, accessory dwelling units, Elder Cottage Housing Opportunity units, residential density standards and affordable housing developments.

Other proposed zoning changes would prohibit roosters in residential I and II zones, add fuel gas detector requirements, clarify recreational vehicle and camping regulations, and update ordinance definitions.

Article 18 asks voters whether to amend the 2010 Street Ordinance by adding a section on posted roads. The proposed language would allow public roads to be temporarily posted to restrict vehicles with a gross vehicle weight greater than 23,000 pounds when municipal officers determine such traffic would be unsafe or likely to cause excessive road or bridge damage.

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Article 19 asks whether to appropriate up to $500,000 from undesignated fund balance to pay remaining project costs for the Wilson Lake retaining wall update project. The article also would authorize the Select Board to spend the money for that purpose.

Budget articles include proposed appropriations for general government administration, planning and code enforcement, police, fire, highway, transfer station and recycling, recreation, parks and facilities, the Wilton Free Public Library and other accounts.

The proposed police department budget is $957,870. The proposed highway department budget is $1,209,502, and the proposed transfer station and recycling department budget is $392,671. The fire department article shows a difference between the Select Board recommendation of $239,168 and the finance committee recommendation of $328,672.

Voters will also consider $1,291,650 for townwide capital accounts. The Select Board and finance committee recommend raising $891,650 and using $400,000 from undesignated fund balance for those accounts.

The capital article includes proposed funding for the town office building, technology, revaluation, public safety, highway, town infrastructure, transfer station, cemetery, capital paving, parks and recreation, and pension and reserve accounts. The largest listed capital item is $714,000 for capital paving.

Several articles ask voters to appropriate money from the Comfort Inn Omnibus Municipal Tax Increment Financing District, or TIF district. Those include $58,052 toward the East Dixfield shared mini-pumper fire truck lease payment, $30,000 toward a Waste Treatment Phase I Rural Development loan, $16,560 for an events coordinator and $55,000 for the Fire Truck Reserve Account.

Voters will also be asked whether to apply an estimated $2.37 million to reduce the 2026-27 tax commitment and whether to allow up to $50,000 from unassigned fund balance for unanticipated expenses or emergency conditions.

Other articles would authorize the Select Board to apply for and accept grants, accept certain gifts, dispose of tax-acquired property, cover audit overages, use ARPA funds for their intended purposes and overdraft accounts with uncontrollable expenses when necessary.

The warrant also asks voters to set the property tax due dates for Nov. 2, 2026, and May 3, 2027. Interest on unpaid balances would begin Nov. 3, 2026, and May 4, 2027, respectively, at 7% per year.