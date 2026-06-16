The Academy Street entrance of Farmington Public Library, seen on May 5, 2025. The Farmington Public Library at 117 Academy St. is offering a Summer Reading Program from June 12 through Aug. 6 for children of all ages. Participants may read or listen to books from any source and in any format, track their reading and become eligible for prizes. (Pam Harnden/Staff writer)

FARMINGTON — Libraries in Farmington and Wilton are turning summer reading into a season of books, prizes, story walks and family activities.

The Farmington Public Library’s Summer Reading Program began June 12 and runs through Aug. 6. Wilton Free Public Library’s “Unearth a Story” program runs June 25 through July 23 with crafts, story times, a puppet show, dinosaur yoga and a food pantry walk.

At the Farmington Public Library, 117 Academy St., the summer reading program is open to all ages. Both reading and listening count, and participants may use books from any source and in any format, including books from home, the library, school, audiobooks or other sources.

The best way to sign up is to visit the library and fill out the paperwork, according to the library. Families may also sign up by email by providing children’s full names, ages, schools in the fall, emails and phone numbers. Information sheets and recording sheets can be emailed, and participants may sign up anytime during the program dates.

The main challenge, according to the library, is remembering to record and report reading. Between 100 and 130 people usually sign up, though not all follow through consistently.

Participants receive trinkets with each visit and may take part in weekly raffles and final prize drawings. Area businesses donating prizes for the Farmington program include Gifford’s Ice Cream, with cone coupons; Western Maine Play Museum, with day passes; Twice Sold Tales, with gift certificates; Devaney, Doak and Garrett Booksellers, with gift certificates; and Narrow Gauge Cinemas, with movie passes.

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The Farmington program opened with sign-ups and a celebration of the library’s newly renovated children’s room. Regular weekly programming also continues through the year, including Baby Rhymes at 10 a.m. Wednesdays, Library Links for school-age children and homeschoolers at 2 p.m., and Preschool Stations at 10 a.m. Fridays.

A weekly teen group featuring Magic: The Gathering cards began May 18, and the library is also hoping to start a Youth Garden Club. This year, summer reading participants are also being challenged to find dogs to read to and may be rewarded with pocket pals and 3D printed dogs through a raffle.

The library said summer reading helps children maintain and improve reading skills through practice while encouraging a habit that can last a lifetime. Reading also supports social and emotional development by helping children see how characters handle situations, understand feelings and empathy, and find a way to calm their bodies and focus their minds.

Free library cards are available to Farmington residents and students in Regional School Unit 9, which includes the towns of Chesterville, Farmington, Industry, New Sharon, New Vineyard, Starks, Temple, Vienna, Weld and Wilton.

Wilton Free Public Library, 6 Goodspeed St., pictured in the fall of 2023, is offering its “Unearth a Story” summer reading program from June 25 through July 23, with crafts, story times, a puppet show, dinosaur yoga, a food pantry walk and a Main Street story walk. (Rebecca Richard/Staff Writer)

In Wilton, the program begins with a “Tea-Rex” party at 6 p.m. June 25 at the library, 6 Goodspeed St. The kickoff will include dinosaur-themed snacks, activities and crafts, with participants invited to dress up fancy, dress as a dinosaur or come as they are.

Wilton’s summer program also includes dinosaur crafts, story times, dinosaur yoga at Kineowatha Park, a food pantry walk and “Lindsay and Her Puppet Pals” at 6 p.m. July 22. The library is also offering a story walk around Main Street featuring “Saturday Night at the Dinosaur Stomp” by Carol Diggory Shields.

For the story walk, readers start at the library bridge, follow pages posted along Main Street toward the monument and return downtown. Wilton businesses and organizations helping with the story walk include Wilton Hardware, October Moon Creations, Ambition Brewing, B & J’s Comics, Wilton Congregational Church, Food City, Western Maine Play Museum and the town of Wilton.

More information on Wilton’s program is available by calling 207-645-4831 or following Wilton Free Public Library on Facebook.