MEXICO — The select board voted unanimously Tuesday night to approve a request for a recount on the results of the June 9 election of a representative to the Regional School Unit 10 board of directors.

According to Select Board Chair Richie Philbrick on Wednesday, the ballot asked voters to choose two candidates out of three to fill two seats on the school board. However, town officials realized Election Day morning that there was only one open seat, not two. A sign was put up at the polling place to alert voters to the mistake.

The final tally for the three-year position was 270 votes for Carol Daigle, 260 for Josette Duguay and 120 for Miia Zellner.

Philbrick said Duguay sent a letter to the town June 16, within the necessary five business days required by law, to request a recount of the ballots. Philbrick said the 10-vote difference in the results between Daigle and Duguay made the recount warranted.

The recount is scheduled for Monday, June 22, at 11 a.m. and will be conducted by Town Clerk Sandy Ackley and the ballot clerks. The town office will be closed for regular business while it takes place, but the public can come watch the recount if they wish.