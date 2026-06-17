Spruce Mountain Elementary School on April 2 at 12 Tiger Drive in Jay.

JAY — Regional School Unit 73 is working through how to provide special education instruction for some 4-year-olds in Jay who are entering public school programs after formerly being served by a free state-supervised program.

Special Services Director Cherie Parker told directors June 11 that transition meetings from Child Development Services to public kindergarten are complete for the year, with 15 incoming kindergarten students expected to arrive with individualized education plans already in place. She said that number could increase because seven children in that age group remain in the referral process.

Parker said the district has 329 students in special education, one fewer than in her May report, and seven open referrals, two fewer than the previous report.

During the month, five referrals were found not eligible for services, two students were dismissed from services, five new referrals were started and one student moved into the district with an individual education plan already in place, Parker said.

RSU 73 has 70 students with individual education plan at Spruce Mountain Primary School, 84 at Spruce Mountain Elementary School, 73 at Spruce Mountain Middle School and 102 at Spruce Mountain High School. Parker said 24 seniors with individual education plans graduated with the class of 2026.

The district also continues to have 14 students placed out of district at special purpose schools for day treatment programming, a number Parker said has remained unchanged for three reports.

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Asked about staffing for next year, Parker said the district has postings for two special education teaching positions, one for middle school life skills and one for high school life skills. The district also has openings for one educational technician III, two educational technician IIs and one for educational technician I.

“We’re trying to interview as they come in so we don’t lose them,” Parker said.

Parker said incoming 5-year-old kindergarten students will be supported by staff at the primary school, including a behavior program teacher, resource room teacher and life skills staff. She said an educational technician III will be added to academic support there for the first time.

For 4-year-olds coming from Child Development Services, Parker said the district has staff available to provide related services, including occupational therapy, physical therapy and speech-language services.

Child Development Services provides free appropriate public education for ages 3 through 5 years under the supervision of the Maine Department of Education.

The remaining question, Parker said, is who will provide specially designed instruction hours for 4-year-old students, because they are not required to attend the district’s public prekindergarten program. Some students may receive services in other settings, including Head Start.

Parker said a community member with preschool special education certification is willing to contract with the district, but the contract cannot be finalized until the district knows where students will be placed.

If students are at the primary school, Parker said preschool special education is intended to be a push-in service, meaning the provider would work with students in the prekindergarten classrooms. She said the same approach could be used at Head Start.

The board took no action on the special services report.