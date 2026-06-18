Franklin County commissioners will learn Tuesday how Sugarloaf Mountain Corp. will repay about $152,240 from a grant to replace the Caribou Pond Dam in Mt. Abram Township that was never done.

The meeting will begin at 10 a.m. at the Emergency Operations Center at 120 County Way in Farmington. The board will go into executive session to talk with the county attorney.

In 2020, Sugarloaf applied for a $500,000 grant from the county to replace the dam in northern Franklin County to improve the ski resort’s snowmaking ability, as well as to enhance the environment for aquatic life and wildlife. The entire project was estimated at $2.2 million.

The project was canceled in 2023 after the cost was found to be too high. At that point, the county had given Sugarloaf $221,771.

In December 2024, Sugarloaf repaid Franklin County $69,547, leaving the balance owed at $152,224.

At their meeting June 2, commissioners criticized Sugarloaf Mountain Corp. for failing to repay the county. Chairman Bob Carlton said then that he and county Administrator Amy Bernard met with representatives of Sugarloaf in Carrabassett Valley the week before and were told to have the county’s attorney contact the ski resort’s attorney.

The results of those discussions will be revealed to the commissioners on Tuesday.