The Tri-town 4th of July parade will be held at 6 p.m. Friday, July 3, as Jay, Livermore Falls and Livermore mark the nation’s 250th anniversary with floats, local groups and parade prizes.

Lineup begins at 5 p.m. at Memco in Jay, and roads will close 10 minutes before the parade steps off. Prizes will be awarded for most creative, most patriotic and judges’ choice entries.

The parade will include the Shriners, Jay library, local day cares, businesses and other participants.

Organizers are inviting people to march in the parade or attend as spectators.

Registration forms are available at the three town offices. Those interested in participating may email [email protected] or find the Tri-town 4th of July parade on Facebook for more information.