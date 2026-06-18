The Tri-town 4th of July parade will be held at 6 p.m. Friday, July 3, as Jay, Livermore Falls and Livermore mark the nation’s 250th anniversary with floats, local groups and parade prizes.
Lineup begins at 5 p.m. at Memco in Jay, and roads will close 10 minutes before the parade steps off. Prizes will be awarded for most creative, most patriotic and judges’ choice entries.
The parade will include the Shriners, Jay library, local day cares, businesses and other participants.
Organizers are inviting people to march in the parade or attend as spectators.
Registration forms are available at the three town offices. Those interested in participating may email [email protected] or find the Tri-town 4th of July parade on Facebook for more information.
Supporting Sponsor for Franklin Journal, Livermore Falls Advertiser, Rangeley Highlander and Rumford Falls Times.
Keeping communities informed by supporting local news. franklinsavings.bank
We invite you to add your comments. We encourage a thoughtful exchange of ideas and information on this website. By joining the conversation, you are agreeing to our commenting policy and terms of use. More information is found on our FAQs. You can update your screen name on the member's center.
Comments are managed by our staff during regular business hours Monday through Friday as well as limited hours on Saturday and Sunday. Comments held for moderation outside of those hours may take longer to approve.
Join the Conversation
Please sign into your Sun Journal account to participate in conversations below. If you do not have an account, you can subscribe here. Questions? Please see our FAQs.