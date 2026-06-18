Residents attend a June 10 Wilton Board of Selectpersons public meeting at Academy Hill School on proposed ATV access regulations. The board heard comments from residents, riders and business owners before drafting an enforceable ordinance. (Screenshot via MtBlueTV)

WILTON — Wilton selectpersons are preparing an ATV ordinance after learning the town’s policy could not be enforced because it was not an ordinance.

The Board of Selectpersons took no vote during a June 10 public meeting at Academy Hill School, where residents, riders and business owners split over whether ATV access should be expanded, restricted or paired with stronger enforcement.

Chair David Leavitt said state law gives municipal officers authority over road access decisions, but said the board wanted public input before drafting an ordinance.

“Our goal is we’re going to work on creating an ordinance for the town, but we want input from what people in Wilton would like,” Leavitt said.

Leavitt said decisions about ATV access routes rest with municipal officers, not voters, although residents may try to influence the board. “Ultimately, it is an ordinance that will be enacted by the select board,” Leavitt said. He said drafting an ordinance will take time.

The town rescinded its ATV policy Jan. 6 after receiving legal advice that it could not be enforced because it was not an ordinance. Leavitt said an ordinance would give the town and police department clearer enforcement authority.

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Justin Anderson, a Wilton resident and business owner, urged the board to consider ATV access as part of Wilton’s future economy. He said the town once had a manufacturing base but the economy has changed.

“In the state of Maine, the outdoor recreation economy is a $3.4 billion economy,” Anderson said.

Anderson explained that Wilton needs legal connections to other towns and access to local businesses if it wants to benefit from ATV traffic.

“If we don’t have a connection, we’re not going to get riders,” he said. “And if we don’t have access to our businesses, we’re not going to be able to participate in this economy.”

James Butler, a Wilton resident and owner of The Square at 280 Main St., also supported ATV access. He said riders using the Whistle Stop Trail need a legal route to reach Main Street businesses. “When riders have legal access to downtown, they become customers,” Butler said.

Greg Niva, a Wilton resident, said the board should consider opening more roads instead of closing existing access.

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Other speakers said access should not be expanded until the town has enforceable rules and a stronger enforcement plan.

Nancy Merrow, who lives on McCrillis Corner Road, said ATVs are not necessary for people to reach downtown. “People have cars and trucks,” Merrow said.

Several residents said they were not opposed to all ATV access, but wanted an ordinance and stronger enforcement before any expansion. One Wilton resident said a small number of problem riders have left litter and property damage behind, putting responsible riders and nearby residents at odds.

Leavitt said the board is still gathering information and will look at how other towns regulate ATV access before drafting rules for Wilton.