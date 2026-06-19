LIVERMORE FALLS — The Select Board voted June 16 to change how sewer users are billed, moving from annual billing to quarterly bills based on actual usage.

The board approved the change, 4-1, after a public hearing on sewer rates at the Livermore Falls Town Office; John Benedetto opposed. Payments will be due within 30 days.

The new rate structure sets a $200 minimum fee and a charge of 20 cents per cubic foot. The rate is intended to raise about $943,882 for sewer operations and debt service.

The Route 17 sewer project funding was also confirmed: sewer users will be responsible for repaying $351,000 of the $2.351 million project, rather than $1.351 million.

The quarterly due dates were set as Sept. 1, Dec. 1, March 1 and June 1.

The town had been billing sewer users once a year, with two payment installments. Under the previous system, customers using 3,200 cubic feet or less paid the base rate, while higher-use customers paid more.

Advertisement

The new system will use actual water usage rather than relying on winter-quarter use multiplied by four. Deputy Clerk/Sewer Clerk Tammy Gray said the town reviewed water use and made adjustments for pools, gardens and other water that did not enter the sewer system.

That review found about 72,000 cubic feet of sewer use that was not being billed, she said.

“So, that’s money that we’re paying to take care of this waste, but we’re not getting it back,” Gray said.

She said quarterly billing would be more equitable because customers would be billed according to use and would receive smaller bills during the year instead of one annual bill payable in two installments.

The $943,882 revenue target includes sewer debt service and operating costs for sewer infrastructure and the wastewater treatment plant. The total sewer cost was described as just over $1.3 million before factoring in revenue from Jay’s share of maintenance and operations and Jay’s share of three wastewater treatment facility loans.

Board members reviewed several rate options before approving the $200 minimum fee and 20-cent-per-cubic-foot charge. The option was described during the meeting as the one sewer staff said would have the least impact on the largest number of customers.

Advertisement

Under that structure, a customer using 1,600 cubic feet would pay $520 per year. Board members and staff said many customers use between 1,600 and 8,000 cubic feet annually.

The board also discussed whether the rate could help avoid another major increase next year, though members said there was no guarantee rates would remain unchanged.

The town also received funding news for the Route 17 sewer project. Staff said Livermore Falls was approved for a $2.351 million State Revolving Fund loan, including $1 million in principal forgiveness, and received a $1 million Northern Borders grant.

That leaves sewer users responsible for repaying $351,000 of the $2.351 million project, rather than $1.351 million.

Debt payments on that project are not expected to begin until fiscal year 2029 or 2030. The project is expected to go out to bid this fall after delays related to railroad and permitting issues.