MEXICO — Amy Bernard, of Rumford, has agreed to a one-year contract of $105,000 to be the next town manager of Mexico. She will start in early July, replacing the retiring Jack Gaudet.

Former Franklin County Administrator Amy Bernard, of Rumford, seen in March 2025, will begin her duties as town manager in Mexico in July. (Donna M. Perry/Staff Writer)



“I’ve seen all kinds of things and I think that being able to bring some of those experiences and navigate some of those waters is going to be a real benefit to the town of Mexico. I’m excited to be able to do that,” she said June 18.

In May, Bernard, 46, resigned as Franklin County administrator effective July 3, a position she held since 2022.

“The transition with the county to five commissioners there has been a struggle. I haven’t really been able to accomplish anything since we got to five commissioners,” she said. “So, I’d left my options open for maybe the last nine months, knowing that if I was going to make a move, it would either have to be for more money or less travel.”

One of those options was the Mexico town manager position, which Bernard had applied for six years ago, but they couldn’t come to terms about benefits.

“I had a conversation with a couple of the board members … and said I wanted to make sure we’re going to have a different conversation than we were six years ago,” she said. “They said they were, so I applied and did a series of interviews with them and they offered me a job. And I feel like I have an opportunity to give back to my own community. I’m taking a pay cut but I also know that I’m home, too.”

Advertisement

Bernard said Mexico had offered her the position the night before she resigned her position as county administrator.

“It was the Friday before I had resigned. I said, ‘OK, I’ll put my resignation in on Monday,’ because I had to give a 45-day notice because that was a part of my contract,” Bernard said.

Related Bernard resigns as Franklin County administrator effective July 3 u003cbru003e

She said she was told that Mexico only offers a year-to-year contract.

“I don’t need a three-year contract, but I understand my skill set and what I can provide for the community,” Bernard said. “I think it will be a good fit. I think I have a lot to offer the community.”

Bernard said she will be ready to hit the ground running on day 1.

“Every job I’ve ever had … they don’t pay me to sit there,” she said. “They pay me to give them ideas so they can try to fix things.”

Advertisement

One thing Bernard said she would like to work on is improving consistency and procedure at the town office.

“Through my 18 years of doing municipal government, I think I can help them get some procedures in place and some policy updates that will benefit the town so that they’re in a better position in the future,” she said.

Bernard has worked municipal management since 2008. She was hired as the Newry town administrator in December 2015. Before that, she was town manager of Paris for three years and was town manager of Wayne four years prior.

She grew up in Rumford. She is a graduate of the University of Maine at Farmington and has a master’s degree in public administration from the University of Maine.

According to the 2020 census, the population in Mexico was 2,756.

“I’m just excited to give back to the community that raised me,” Bernard said. “So, here we go!”