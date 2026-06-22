The shingles of this barn on Route 2 in Rumford, pictured in November 2024, have seen better days, offering an artsy impressionist look.

(Rose Lincoln/Staff Writer)

This barn near 300 Gore Road in Woodstock includes several additions, not an uncommon feature in New England. (Rose Lincoln/Staff Writer)

Western Maine barns often rise from the landscape with a quiet majesty, weathered landmarks in the hills and valleys around the Bethel area. The few featured here were photographed through changing seasons.

People often mourn the loss of old barns, whether they fall from neglect, age, fire or changing uses. They are reminders of a time when farms were common across the countryside and local agriculture played a larger role in daily life.

And for every barn pictured here, many more still line the roads traveled each day, quietly enduring against the passage of time. Their hand-hewn beams and weathered boards reflect the craftsmanship of an earlier era. Some no longer serve their original purpose, while others continue to anchor working farms today.

Clouds dissipate Carter’s Farm at 744 Intervale Road in Bethel in June 2023. (Rose Lincoln/Staff Writer)

Fair signs cover the walls inside Ed Swain’s barn at 185 West Bethel Road/Route 2 in Bethel. (Rose Lincoln/Staff Writer)

At 1683 Intervale Road in Bethel, the barn at the Intervale Road Farm stands beside a field of corn in August 2023. (Rose Lincoln/Staff Writer)

Smith Farm, off Flat Road in West Bethel, is pictured on a misty morning in August 2024. (Rose Lincoln/Staff Writer)

A snowy November morning in 2023 in Newry. (Rose Lincoln/Staff Writer)

This Rumford barn, photographed in April 2024, has multiple windows and doors. (Rose Lincoln/Staff Writer)

This colorful barn on Bear River Road in Newry is seen in November 2023. (Rose Lincoln/Staff Writer)