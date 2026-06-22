Western Maine barns often rise from the landscape with a quiet majesty, weathered landmarks in the hills and valleys around the Bethel area. The few featured here were photographed through changing seasons.
People often mourn the loss of old barns, whether they fall from neglect, age, fire or changing uses. They are reminders of a time when farms were common across the countryside and local agriculture played a larger role in daily life.
And for every barn pictured here, many more still line the roads traveled each day, quietly enduring against the passage of time. Their hand-hewn beams and weathered boards reflect the craftsmanship of an earlier era. Some no longer serve their original purpose, while others continue to anchor working farms today.
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Bethel Citizen writer and photographer Rose Lincoln lives in Bethel with her husband and a rotating cast of visiting dogs, family, and friends. A photojournalist for several years, she worked alongside...
More by Rose Lincoln
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