FARMINGTON — Regional School Unit 9 may reduce or change music instruction for one year if the district cannot fill two music teacher openings by July 10, Superintendent Christian Elkington said.

The district has advertised on multiple sites, relied on word of mouth and shown a willingness to hire people long term while paying for the coursework needed for certification, Elkington said.

Still, filling the openings has been difficult.

“In my five years as superintendent it has been extremely difficult to find certified replacements,” Elkington said.

The district is preparing a backup plan for 2026-27 that would allow open music positions to be filled by other certified staff in areas such as art or physical education if certified music candidates, or candidates willing to work toward certification, are not found by July 10.

Elkington said the effect on specific schools or grade levels would depend on how music teachers plan their schedules and determine what can be maintained.

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“They would know best what we can keep and what we might have to go without for a year if needed because of a lack of staff,” Elkington said.

If the district moves to the backup plan, current staff could look at whether music reductions could be shared evenly across the district program, Elkington said. But some offerings may still be affected.

“I would think that some courses or classes would need to be discontinued for a year,” he said.

Elkington said the district has previously used “out of the box thinking” to help potential staff members work toward certification over time and would do so again if willing candidates come forward. But he said the district cannot wait until the fall to solve the issue.

“What we can’t do is wait for someone to fall out of the sky in say, October, November or who knows, as we did this past year as it puts too much strain on our school and music staff to try and fill in schedule holes,” Elkington said.

If candidates are not found by July 10, any remaining open music position could be filled by other certified staff able to take on responsibilities in another subject area, including art or physical education.

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Elkington said the July 10 date was chosen to give the district time to begin hiring or recruiting an additional art or physical education teacher before school starts.

The goal would be to provide students with “more or different learning experiences” while also supporting elementary classroom teachers’ planning time needs, he said.

Elkington said the district is not seeking to eliminate music positions from future budgets if they cannot be filled this year. Instead, the district would work on an earlier hiring plan for 2027-28.

“It is not my wish to change the opportunities that have been part of RSU 9 for four-plus decades,” Elkington said. “Music is a gift that keeps on giving as we all know!”