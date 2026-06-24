Amanda Clark, McKinney-Vento/Family Engagement and Student Support coordinator, speaks during a Regional School Unit 9 board of directors meeting last year. (Brian Ponce/Staff writer)

FARMINGTON — Chronic absenteeism by Regional School Unit 9 students who are experiencing homelessness has dropped sharply this year, according to an end-of-year update presented to the board of directors by McKinney-Vento/FESS Coordinator Amanda Clark.

Regional School Unit 9 identified 61 students under the federal McKinney-Vento act, which offers protections and supports for students who lack a fixed, regular and adequate nighttime residence.

The update shows 36.67% of identified students were chronically absent in 2025-26, down from 52.94% in 2024-25 and 50% in 2023-24. The report called the decline a “significant decrease” as the district continues work to support students experiencing homelessness, housing instability and related family needs.

The 61 students represent the total identified during the school year. At the time of the update, 56 students were enrolled. Of those, 28 were elementary students and 28 were middle or high school students. Forty-four students, or about 72%, were doubled up, meaning they were temporarily living with others because of economic hardship or a similar reason, and 18 students, or about 30%, were unaccompanied.

“These numbers ebb and flow,” Clark said during a previous board update. “I suspect it is higher. There are more families than what we have identified. The hope is to reach these families and help.”

At the elementary level, chronic absenteeism among McKinney-Vento students decreased from 2024-25 to 2025-26 at Academy Hill School, G.D. Cushing School, Cascade Brook School and W.G. Mallett School. Cape Cod Hill School saw an increase.

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Clark said direct collaboration with school teams has been central to identifying needs and connecting families with help.

“The most valuable referral source has been being there face to face each week at these school meetings,” Clark said.

RSU 9 spent $21,677 in Preventing Student Homelessness Grant funding during 2024-25 and 2025-26 on students and families. The money was used for rent and housing assistance, utilities, general supplies, clothing, food, gas cards and car repairs. Utilities and general supplies were identified as the biggest areas of need.

Elementary Community Connect meetings discussed 123 students from prekindergarten through grade 5, with academic, social-emotional and family supports reviewed and individualized plans developed for each child.

A second-round application for Maine State Housing funding through the Student Homelessness Prevention Program was due June 22.

Focus areas for 2026-27 include housing navigation, housing partnerships, financial support for families experiencing homelessness or at risk of becoming homeless, continued identification of McKinney-Vento families, support for students in foster care, family engagement, attendance strategies and consistency between schools in family resources and supports.

“We are doing really great things for our families and they are really appreciative,” Clark said.