FARMINGTON — Farmington’s shift from a calendar-year budget to a July-to-June fiscal year is already improving the town’s cash flow, Town Manager Erica LaCroix told the Select Board on June 9.
LaCroix said FY26 tax payments had been arriving steadily, and the town’s checking account had not dropped below $4.5 million.
Under the former calendar-year schedule, Farmington could face a tighter cash position late in the summer, before the main tax-payment period began in November, she said.
The fiscal-year change was designed to better match the town’s budget cycle with major county, school and vendor expenses while avoiding the cash-flow pressure that had previously built before fall tax payments arrived.
“The big reason was to adjust our cash flow so we wouldn’t run out of money by September and not have enough money to pay the bills until taxes come in in November,” LaCroix said. “It’s having the effect that we had hoped for.”
Farmington adopted a six-month budget earlier this year to transition from calendar-year budgeting to a fiscal year running July through June.
LaCroix said the change had also caused confusion for some residents despite discussion at Select Board and public meetings, social media posts, the town website and local news coverage.
She said the town did not send a mass mailing about the transition because each mailing costs about $3,000.
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