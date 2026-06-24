The Whistle Stop Trail in Farmington is slated to be extended into downtown with a $1 million Northern Border Regional Commission grant for a multi-use pedestrian and snowmobile bridge over the Sandy River. The funding was among $15.9 million in federal awards announced June 16 for rural Maine economic development projects. (Courtesy of High Peaks Alliance and Eisenhaur Photography)

FARMINGTON — Three Franklin County projects will receive a combined $2.37 million in federal funding through the Northern Border Regional Commission, including money for a Farmington trail bridge, ski area upgrades and workforce housing infrastructure in Carrabassett Valley.

The awards are: $1 million for a multi-use pedestrian and snowmobile bridge over the Sandy River extending the Whistle Stop Trail into downtown Farmington; $368,000 for ski area infrastructure upgrades; and $1 million for sewer and roadway work to support about 50 workforce housing units.

Gov. Janet Mills announced June 16 that 17 communities and organizations across rural Maine had been awarded $15.9 million in commission grants for economic development projects.

The Maine Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry received $1 million to construct the Sandy River bridge. The project would extend the 14-mile Whistle Stop Trail directly into downtown Farmington.

According to the release, the bridge is intended to improve safe, nonvehicular access to employment centers, health services, education and tourism assets, with expected economic impacts in jobs, wages and tax revenue.

The Spruce Mountain Educational Fund received $368,000 for outdoor recreation infrastructure upgrades at the tri-town-owned ski area. The project is intended to expand four-season operations, advance tourism opportunities, increase early-season terrain, promote health and wellness, and sustain affordable access for youth and families in the region.

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Kids take a few extra runs at Spruce Mountain Ski Area in Jay in December 2024. (Andree Kehn/Staff Photographer) Purchase this image

The Workforce Housing Coalition Western Maine Mountains received $1 million for construction of public sewer and roadway infrastructure in Carrabassett Valley. The infrastructure would enable approximately 50 workforce housing units and is intended to strengthen labor force stability for regional employers.

The Franklin County projects were among awards recommended for funding by Mills after a review process conducted by the Maine Department of Economic and Community Development, according to the release.

“Rural Maine is my home, and I know firsthand that our rural communities have the people, the work ethic, and the ideas to build a stronger future,” Mills said in the release. “What they have not always had is the investment necessary to turn promise into progress.”

The Northern Border Regional Commission was created in 2008 to provide targeted federal investment for economic and community development projects in distressed counties in states along the northern border. According to the release, Maine’s participation in the commission has resulted in more than $100 million in federal investment supporting hundreds of projects across rural Maine.