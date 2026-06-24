JAY — The Jay Select Board approved a five-year agreement June 22 totaling $58,398.40 for eight Tasers, officer training and coverage for broken equipment, updates and changes required during the contract term.

The agreement will cost $11,679.68 annually over five years. The board also approved carrying enough money from the current budget into the next fiscal year to cover the first payment. Future installments are expected to be included in annual budgets.

Police Chief Joseph Sage said the town moved before the vendor’s pricing reset July 1.

“I think it’s a best-case scenario,” Sage said. “The kind of rush to do it right now is because all the pricing resets July 1st.”

“It would include everything,” Sage said. “In that five-year package, it would include the training for all the officers and certifying two of the officers to be trainers so that they continue to train throughout that time period and beyond.”

Sage said the agreement also covers broken equipment, updates and changes required by legislation during the five-year term.

The board approved both the budget carryover and the agreement after discussion.