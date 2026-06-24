WILTON — Wilton voters approved zoning changes, funding for the Wilson Lake retaining wall project and major municipal budget articles at the annual town meeting June 22, while cutting a proposed increase in the fire department budget.

Voters amended the fire department appropriation from $328,672, recommended by the finance committee, to $239,168, the Select Board’s recommendation. The amendment was rejected 48-11 in a show-of-hands vote, and voters then approved the lower amount by voice vote.

The $89,504 difference had been included to begin planning for weekday daytime per-diem fire coverage. Discussion focused on the need for a fuller operational plan before funding the positions. The fire department committee had met twice and expected to have a plan for the Select Board by next year’s town meeting.

The meeting largely followed the Select Board’s spending recommendations, but voters withheld funding for an unformed daytime fire staffing program, required clearer reporting of Select Board compensation and set several regional-service requests to zero.

Voters also authorized the Select Board to use up to $500,000 from undesignated fund balance for the Wilson Lake retaining wall project.

The project contract was reported at about $700,000. About $217,000 in American Rescue Plan Act funds and more than $200,000 in capital funds were available for the work, with discussion indicating the fund-balance use could be closer to $300,000.

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Voters approved a package of zoning ordinance amendments affecting building permits, nonconforming structures and uses, accessory dwelling units, elder cottage housing units, residential density, affordable housing, agricultural uses, fuel-gas detectors, recreational vehicles and ordinance definitions.

Before approving the first zoning article, voters amended it to remove a reference to Section 1.6(C), which was addressed separately in the following article.

Voters then approved a change limiting future planning ordinance amendments to annual town meetings. The change followed legal advice discussed at the meeting because prior language allowed amendments at special town meetings if at least 100 voters attended, while annual town meetings had no comparable attendance threshold.

A proposed street ordinance amendment was withdrawn after discussion established that its provisions on weight restrictions and signage belonged in a parking and traffic ordinance rather than the street ordinance.

Voters approved $9,750 for select board and overseers compensation and expenses, while adding a requirement that future annual town reports separately identify select board compensation and other expenses within that account.

The town also approved major appropriations including $957,870 for the police department, $1,209,502 for the highway department, $392,617 for the transfer station and recycling department, $164,424 for recreation, $85,928 for parks and facilities and $137,150 for the Wilton Free Public Library.

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Community Concepts, the Children’s Center, Kennebec Behavioral Health, Day One and Sweetser were each funded at zero. Discussion centered on directing organizations serving multiple communities to the Franklin County budget process rather than having towns make separate appropriations.

Voters approved $1,291,650 for townwide capital accounts and authorized Comfort Inn tax-increment financing district funds for the East Dixfield shared mini-pumper payment, wastewater debt, an events coordinator and the fire truck reserve account.

The meeting also approved articles allowing the select board to use revenues and unassigned fund balance to reduce the 2026-27 tax commitment, reserve up to $50,000 for unanticipated expenses or emergencies, spend remaining ARPA funds and pursue state, federal and other grants.

Voters set the interest rate paid by the town on abated taxes at 3.5%.