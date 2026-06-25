FARMINGTON — The Farmington Select Board awarded a $253,250 contract June 23 to Kousno to build the town’s skate park, moving the project forward with $38,250 still to raise.
Kousno was the low bidder among two proposals. The other bidder was about a year out, while Kousno offered a faster timeline.
Kousno has not previously built a skate park. The company will handle site work, drainage and grading while subcontracting the specialized concrete and metal work to Rampage, which representatives said has built skate parks around the country.
The project has $215,000 committed, including a $110,000 Land and Water Conservation Fund grant, a $50,000 donation, $44,000 from the Maine Skate Park Association, $7,000 in public works in-kind labor and a $4,000 contribution from Seth Wescott, a two-time Olympic gold medalist in snowboard cross.
Town staff and skate park supporters plan to seek donations from local businesses, request additional support from the Maine Skate Park Association and explore possible tax-increment financing assistance to close the gap.
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