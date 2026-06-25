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LIVERMORE FALLS — The committee organizing the Tri-Town Invite: Art in the Park festival has received a $7,000 Maine Arts Commission Creative Communities Grant to support this year’s event.

The event is scheduled from 4-8 p.m. on Aug. 20 in downtown Livermore Falls and along the riverfront.

The grant will help support an evening of art displays, food trucks, music and community activities celebrating creativity and the tri-town region. Organizers are inviting professional artists, local artists, businesses and community members to participate.

Artists may apply to display work in local businesses during the week of the event or take part in art-related booths along the riverfront.

Applications are available at TriTownInviteArtinthePark.weebly.com. For more information, contact Kathleen Reed at 207-345-8105 or [email protected].

Rebecca Richard is a reporter for the Franklin Journal. She graduated from the University of Maine after studying literature and writing. She is a small business owner, wife of 33 years and mom of eight...

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