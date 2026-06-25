JAY — Spruce Mountain High School’s class of 2026 earned more than $450,000 in scholarships, Principal TJ Plourde told RSU 73 directors June 11.
Plourde said 88 students graduated from the high school, with more than 2,000 people attending the ceremony. Some students received $30,000 scholarships for college, he said.
“It’s just a great time of year,” Plourde said. “I’m super thankful for everyone.”
The graduation ceremony lasted 53 minutes, a length Plourde said was intentional because of the heat and crowd in the gym.
“Just an awesome opportunity,” Plourde said of the scholarship awards.
The school also held a retirement gathering for Diane Fenison, Doc Nichols and Charles Stratton, Plourde said.
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