CHESTERVILLE — Stories of Grandmother Spider, Coyote and Crow will take the stage July 11 when performance artist and story keeper Leland Faulkner presents “Dreamcatcher” at the Chesterville Center Union Meeting House.
The 7 p.m. all-ages performance will combine magic, mime, music and regalia to bring traditional tales and magical adventures from the First People to life.
Faulkner is a member of the Bad River Band of Chippewa, his mother’s tribe. His father was Shoshone Bannock from Fort Hall, Idaho, according to a news release.
Faulkner has performed for more than 35 years and trained in storytelling, physical theater, mime and acting. He was a founder and artistic director of Celebration Barn Theatre in South Paris, and has performed across the United States, Canada and elsewhere internationally.
“Dreamcatcher” explores imagination, dreams and connections to the web of life, according to the release.
The Chesterville Center Union Meeting House is at 3 Borough Road. Admission is by donation at the door, and light refreshments will be available. The building is ADA accessible. More information is available at chestervillemeetinghouse.org or by calling 207-779-0660.
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