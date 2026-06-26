MaineHealth Franklin Hospital in Farmington has launched a Comprehensive Addiction Medicine Program within Franklin Primary Care - Internal Medicine to expand outpatient treatment for people with substance use disorders and related conditions. (Rebecca Richared/Staff writer)

MaineHealth Franklin Hospital has launched a new outpatient addiction medicine program in Farmington, expanding treatment for people with substance use disorders and related conditions in Franklin County.

The Comprehensive Addiction Medicine Program began seeing patients in April and is based at Franklin Primary Care-Internal Medicine. The program expands addiction medicine work already being provided by Franklin providers while adding a higher level of care for people who have struggled with recovery, according to the hospital.

The program is open to anyone, including people who are not existing MaineHealth or Franklin patients. No referral is needed.

According to the Maine Drug Data Hub, nearly 1 in 10 people in Franklin County are diagnosed with substance use disorder, a rate higher than the state average, according to information provided by the hospital. Substance use, illicit drug use and alcohol are among Franklin County’s priority health concerns, reflecting the continued effect of opioids, including fentanyl and other adulterants, and psychostimulants such as cocaine and methamphetamine in the region, the hospital said.

The outpatient program provides confidential treatment through a team that integrates medical care and behavioral health counseling. It also can provide care and begin treatment for people admitted to Franklin’s emergency department or hospital.

Treatment is available for adults, adolescents and pregnant women.

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The program is led by Dr. Alisa Cleary, medical director of addiction medicine. Cleary practiced family medicine in northern Maine for many years before choosing to specialize in addiction medicine, according to a June 17 news release from the hospital.

“Substance use and misuse is embedded in our culture, and most Mainers have a family member, loved one, or know someone who has struggled with or been lost to addiction,” Cleary said in the release. “I chose addiction medicine to not only save lives, but to offer hope for improvement in my patients’ health, daily functioning, and their roles within their families and communities.”

Cleary said rural Mainers are disproportionately affected by substance use disorders, citing higher overdose rates, limited treatment access, transportation barriers, stigma and privacy concerns in smaller communities.

“My top priority in establishing this program is to address these unmet needs and deliver effective, evidence-based treatment for all substance use disorders,” she said.

The program offers individualized treatment planning and consultations for substance use disorders involving alcohol, opioids, stimulants, sedatives, cannabis and tobacco. It also provides care for gambling disorder, which the hospital described as a recognized addictive condition with similar treatment pathways.

Other services include board-certified specialty addiction medicine consultations, medication management, long-acting injectable treatment options, hepatitis C treatment and follow-up care, perinatal substance use disorder treatment in partnership with the MaineMOM program, and primary care support for people with complex substance use disorders.

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The program includes a dedicated physician, nurse and medical assistant working with behavioral health counseling, according to the hospital. As the program expands, the hospital hopes to add care management and peer recovery support.

“This program reflects a commitment not only to treatment, but to rebuilding health, stability, and hope,” Dr. Julie Grosvenor, senior medical director, said in the release. “By integrating services and strengthening partnerships across the care continuum, we are improving access and outcomes for patients and families across our region.”

Cleary will be supported by Dr. Kristen Mazoki, medical director of behavioral health, and Dr. Libby Abbas, Primary Care-Family Medicine associate medical director. Both are newly board-certified in addiction medicine, according to the release. Other providers treating patients with addiction disorders also will support the program.

The program also will serve as a training site for future medical providers, with the goal of helping build a workforce prepared to care for patients with substance use disorders and expand access across Maine.

Appointments are available in person. Telehealth visits are available after a patient establishes care at an initial in-person appointment, though availability may vary depending on the needs of the patient.

Appointments may be made by calling 207-778-4922 and asking to speak to the Comprehensive Addiction Medicine nurse. More information is available at mainehealth.org/fhaddictionmedicine.