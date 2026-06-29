Reeds Mill Church, seen June 25 in Madrid, was recently added to the National Register of Historic Places. (Quentin Blais/Staff Writer)

Nearly everything at Reeds Mill Church in Madrid Township is original to how it would have looked over 100 years ago when it was built. Kerosene lamps line the walls, providing the only lighting after the sun sets. Horse hair cushions pad the pews.

In early June, the church was added to the National Register of Historic Places after a yearlong application process. Ginni Robie, the worship coordinator, said the designation is years in the making and means a lot for the future upkeep of the building because it is now eligible for certain grants.

“I think there’s also a little bit of prestige with a building that’s lasted this long, in this shape and condition, too,” Robie said.

Ginni Robie lights the kerosene lamps June 25 inside Reeds Mill Church at 995 Reeds Mill Road in Madrid Township. There is no power or water at the property, exactly the same as when it was built in 1892. (Quentin Blais/Staff Writer)

The process of building a church was long. Congregants began discussing the formation of a parish as early as 1831. It wasn’t for another 61 years that the plans would come to fruition, with the church being built on a small plot at 995 Reeds Mill Road along Orbeton Stream in 1892. The plot was bought from the landowner for $1.

The church, which is described as nondenominational Christian in its bylaws, has seen highs and lows. As the population in town declined, so did membership. In 1992, there was only one member left. Making up for it, though, is a consistent number of visitors who keep up the numbers throughout the year. When Robie came to the parish in 2003, there were six to eight congregants on an average Sunday; now it is closer to 20.

Ward Bredeau, a trustee of the parish, has been attending services at Reeds Mill Church since he was a child. He said what makes the community so strong is that, regardless of the attitudes of the congregation, the church has always felt the same.

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“Even though we still have fluctuation in attendance, people come in with some different approaches, attitude, but the building itself, the atmosphere, the purpose of that building for 200-plus years now hasn’t changed,” Bredeau said.

The visitor book resides June 25 in the vestibule at Reeds Mill Church in Madrid. Visitors mark their name and where they came from as a record of the history of the church. (Quentin Blais/Staff Writer)

In 1978, Bredeau and his brother, Wade, helped to start the church’s autumn hymn sing when the brothers wondered what the church would look like at a night service.

The most popular service that the church offers is a Christmas candlelight service, which often packs up to 100 people into the small space, but services are offered throughout the year to bring the community together.

Reeds Mill is kept up through donations made during services and from funds made through the Reeds Mill Ladies’ Sewing Circle.

While the church is off the beaten path, it draws a diverse crowd to its services. There are some lifelong attendees and others who visit from across the country.

Robie values each one the same.

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“When people come in for a service, they are asked to write their name and the town they’re from, and by doing that they become a part of the history of this church,” she said.

Though Robie isn’t a minister, she can perform certain services at the church. One memory that stands out to her is baptizing her grandchildren and officiating her niece’s wedding, both at Reeds Mill.

The Reeds Mill Church in Madrid has a wood grid ceiling, which was flagged by an inspector from the National Register of Historic Places because of how unusual it was for the period the church was built in the late 19th century. (Quentin Blais/Staff Writer)

For consideration to be added to the National Register of Historic Places, Robie had to provide blueprints, sketches and surveys of the property. In a written part of the application, Robie said: “It is something the community, which lost so much of its identity 25 years ago when the town deorganized, can rely on to remain the same.”

There were hiccups to the designation, including when an inspector for the national register was concerned about the unique ceiling of the building. It is lined with a grid of wood trim that was uncommon for churches of the time. It took a trip into the rafters of the building to confirm that it was original to the property.

After months of documentation, inspections and research, Robie said the designation brought a sense of validation for those who have worked to preserve the church.

“It’s just a happy thing, you know,” Robie said. “We get to say that we’re on the register.”