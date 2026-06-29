FARMINGTON — Teacher-run class Facebook pages would be considered official district communication under draft social media policies and account procedures being reviewed by Regional School Unit 9, according to Director of Technology Kevin Bremner.

The issue is part of the district’s draft 10-year technology plan, which says RSU 9 uses a range of platforms to communicate with students, parents, staff and the wider community but lacks a unified, strategically planned framework across all channels.

The draft plan says the district’s current approach has created a fragmented communication landscape, particularly in the decentralized use of social media and the different platforms used by extracurricular activities.

Bremner said the board of directors is reviewing draft policies on “Employee Social Media Privacy” and “Employee Use of Social Media.”

Once those policies are enacted, building principals will make final decisions on new school-related social media pages or accounts after receiving guidance from the district office, Bremner said.

Currently, all schools except Academy Hill School in Wilton have public Facebook pages, according to the draft plan. Academy Hill School has a private Facebook group, but the Information Technology Services department is working to convert it into a public Facebook page.

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The district also has public Facebook pages for RSU 9, Tech Integration and District Family Resource. The draft plan says work has been done to connect those pages to a district account so district staff can post and monitor content while the district maintains overall access.

Several teachers also maintain class Facebook accounts, according to the plan.

Bremner said those teacher-run pages would be considered official district communication.

The draft plan says there is no system or policy defining a procedure for requesting or reviewing social media accounts and no procedure for oversight of current social media accounts.

Extracurricular groups use a variety of messaging options to communicate with students and families, including Google Classroom, email and the Remind app, according to the plan. Other platforms are also in use but are undocumented and may not be authorized.

Bremner said the goal is to keep flexibility for schools while ensuring district access and oversight.

He said RSU 9 has internal procedures in place to secure accounts and data when staff leave the district.

The social media work is part of RSU 9’s broader draft technology plan, covering July 2026 through June 2036. The plan identifies security, access, integration and communication as major objectives for long-term technology planning.