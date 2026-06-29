A ribbon-cutting ceremony is held June 26 at Aubuchon Ace Hardware, 65 Falmouth St. in Rumford, with the River Valley Chamber of Commerce. (Bruce Farrin/Staff Writer)

RUMFORD — Aubuchon Ace Hardware held its grand opening June 26 with giveaways and “crazy pricing” on some items at the 65 Falmouth St. store.

Josiah Gates, chief growth officer for Aubuchon, said that in September 2023, the Aubuchon Company made the strategic decision to partner with Ace — and with that came a lot of work.

“When you think about what happens over six weeks, new floors, new fixtures, painting, lighting work, adding best brands,” Gates said. “So much great work has been done here. It’s truly amazing how much work that happens in a short amount of time.”

Gates recognized several people in attendance, including Al Richard, a former store manager, whom he called “the king of Rumford for 35 years,” and Bill Aubuchon, whose “grandfather started the company in 1908.”

“When you look at what we’re doing today, investing in the future of hardware, all past generations would be so proud of all the work we’re doing today as a company,” Gates said.

This week also marks Kevin Jamison’s 9th year as store manager at the Rumford Aubuchon’s.

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“One of the hardest things you can do in retail is staying open while the project is going on — serving the neighbors and taking care of everybody,” Gates added about the work of the staff.

Chief Operations Officer Jillian Montmarquet spoke about the sales contests over the past year, including one with a summer games theme in which flags were sold. She said Jameson sold out of all his flags in less than 24 hours.

“He ordered more. I think he may have driven to other stores to take theirs,” Montmarquet said. “He crushed it and brought home the gold.”

The store also recently held its fourth annual fundraiser for Project Graduation, this one supporting the Mountain Valley High School class of 2027.

Through a Weber grill raffle, $5,676 was raised, with a $2,500 match from the Aubuchon Foundation. Haylee Jamison sold 185 tickets, winning a $100 Visa gift card. Adam Williamson won the Weber grill.

The Aubuchon Company operates 136 hardware stores across 11 states. Operating primarily as Aubuchon Hardware and Aubuchon Ace Hardware, the company also owns several other local banners such as Village Hardware, True Value, and Cornell’s Hardware.