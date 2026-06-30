New England Fights will present "NEF 67: Brawl at Town Hall" in the Rumford Falls Auditorium on Saturday, July 11. The event will feature both mixed-martial-arts and kickboxing bouts. (Bruce Farrin/Staff Writer)

RUMFORD — With a rich history of combat sports events dating back more than a century, Rumford regularly hosted boxing cards — at times on a weekly basis — for much of the first half of the 20th century.

On Saturday, July 11, that tradition will be brought back to the Rumford Falls Auditorium at Town Hall when New England Fights (NEF) presents its next event, “NEF 67: Brawl at Town Hall.”

“I’ve promoted events all over New England, but this one means something different,” said NEF Co-owner Matt Peterson. “Rumford is my hometown. These are my roots. To bring combat sports back here after more than 50 years, in a community that has produced so many outstanding athletes, is something I’ve wanted to do for a very long time.”

Spectators will gather to view the action around a 22-foot hexagon that Peterson says will feature “one of the most historically significant fight cards ever held in the River Valley.”

BURGESS, WHITTEMORE

The event will feature former high school wrestling champions from Mountain Valley and Dirigo high schools in Rumford and Dixfield, respectively.

Ryan Burgess is a former three-time wrestling state champion from Mountain Valley High School.

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“He’s a former NEF flyweight champion, a title he won in 2015 — and he’s coming back to try to claim it,” Peterson said. “Right now, our 125 title is vacant, and when he heard we’re coming to Rumford, he jumped at the opportunity to get on board.”

The main event will be Burgess against Hussin Al-Saadi (5-2), who is one of the most feared flyweights in New England at the moment and has captured gold this year in New Hampshire, according to promoters. He represents The Choi Institute based in Portland. Burgess competes as a member of Team Lawton and holds a purple belt in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu.

Bryce Whittemore, assistant wrestling coach at his alma mater, Dirigo High School, is a four-time Maine state wrestling finalist.

“He’s a three-time state champion (at Dirigo),” Peterson said. “Like a lot of these guys, I watched Bryce wrestle from the time he was 10 years ago, and got to see him come right up through the youth circuit. Got to watch his entire high school career.”

Peterson noted that Whittemore had a style of wrestling that he knew would translate well to MMA.

“He was technical of course and you don’t win three state championships without being a technical, proficient, skilled wrestler,” he said. “He told me if I ever did a show in Rumford, he would get on the card. He was one of the first guys to sign on.”

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Whittemore will make his amateur debut at NEF 67 against undefeated Avery Jones, who’s out of Black Bear BJJ & Fitness in Augusta.

SECURITY AT THE EVENT

Peterson said there is a full security team and two police officers will staff the entire event.

“We contract directly with the police department to make that happen. Safety is a high priority. We’re regulated by the state,” he said. “The Combat Sports Authority of Maine oversees all of our events. Members of that board will be present as well as the inspectors, our security team and the police.”

Peterson has promoted fights in Maine, New Hampshire and Massachusetts.

“This, I believe, is going to be our 12th venue in the state of Maine that we’ve conducted an event in,” he said. “We’ve been in Orono, Biddeford and everywhere in between.”

This will be the first event that alcohol will be served in that venue, Peterson said, and The Lure Restaurant in Rumford will cater.

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“We’re very fortunate,” he said. “We’ve got a passionate fan base. I’m very confident. The town and Select Board have been great to work with.”

Peterson expressed appreciation for the Select Board’s endorsement and to Town Manager George O’Keefe for helping to secure the venue.

“It’s a responsibility that we take very seriously,” he said. “We’re looking forward to a safe, secure entertaining night for everybody that shows up.”

LIFELONG FIGHT FAN

Peterson said he became a fight fan when he was 7 years old when his parents took him to see the movie “Rocky IV” at the old movie theater at Rumford Plaza.

“That’s what set me on this crazy fight journey I’ve been on for the last 40-plus years now,” he said. “It made me want to be a wrestler and then my brother was a wrestler. And my brother was the first NEF champion ever as a middleweight several years ago.”

He said there have been many NEF champions from the Rumford/River Valley area.

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“One of our most decorated fighters ever, amateur and professional Caleb Hall, was a two-time state champ from Dirigo,” Peterson said. “I’m sure this region has probably produced more fighters in mixed martial arts than any other region in the state of Maine.”

Peterson said there are 13 bouts on the card, including three title fights.

“There’s some logistical challenges, but I’m hoping this goes well,” he said. “We’ve done arena shows for thousands of people and this, of course, is not going to be that.”

Peterson said the ticket-buying public seems to be fired up about the fight.

“The return of fight night to Rumford represents a natural extension of a community that has spent decades developing hard-nosed competitors,” he said.

The event will feature both mixed-martial-arts and kickboxing bouts. Doors for will open at 6 p.m., with the first fight taking place at 7 p.m. Tickets are on sale now at nefights.com/tickets/.