FARMINGTON — Farmington’s Independence Day weekend will include a fireworks display at dusk July 3 followed by the Rotary Club of Farmington’s annual Fourth of July Parade at 10 a.m. July 4.

The fireworks will be viewed from the field below 107 Pleasant St., with support from Kyes Insurance, Franklin Savings Bank, Harris Septic Services, Kemp Enterprises and the town of Farmington.

The parade will begin from the University of Maine at Farmington Student Center parking lot after lineup and registration starting at 8 a.m. This year’s theme is “1776 America,” and participants may register that morning or preregister through the Farmington Rotary Club.