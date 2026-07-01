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FAYETTE — Newly renovated Starling Hall will serve as a public cooling center from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. July 1-3, giving residents a place to escape the heat, play games, read, bring lunch or snacks and watch a movie.

The hall will also host a Spectrum Generations congregate meal at 11:30 a.m. July 6. The meal will include beef with mushroom gravy, mashed potatoes, green bean almondine, dinner rolls, fruit cup and milk. For information, call the Fayette Town Office at 207-685-4373.

Rebecca Richard is a reporter for the Franklin Journal. She graduated from the University of Maine after studying literature and writing. She is a small business owner, wife of 33 years and mom of eight...

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