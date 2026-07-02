Katie Mosher of the Flower Barn arranges a cheerful bouquet of daisies for a special order on April 11, 2025 in Jay. The Flower Barn is preparing to continue serving customers from a new home-based workshop in Livermore Falls after closing its Jay storefront in May. (Rebecca Richard/Staff writer)

LIVERMORE FALLS — The Flower Barn, a family florist that closed its Jay storefront May 27, is moving operations to a home-based workshop on Moose Hill Road in Livermore Falls.

Online and phone orders, deliveries and appointment-only pickups will replace walk-in shopping.

A garden plot and hoop house are part of The Flower Barn’s new home-based operation on Moose Hill Road in Livermore Falls. (Courtesy of the Flower Barn)

The transition returns the business to the model that began when Priscilla Mosher started The Flower Barn from home in 1980. Her daughters, Sarah and Katie Mosher, are continuing the business without a retail storefront, allowing the florist to keep serving customers while operating from the new workshop.

The Flower Barn held a moving sale June 3 following the storefront’s final day. Sarah Mosher said the family is completing much of the workshop renovation themselves, including sanding drywall ceilings, and hoped to have the space ready for primer by the end of the week.