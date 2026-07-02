LIVERMORE FALLS — The Flower Barn, a family florist that closed its Jay storefront May 27, is moving operations to a home-based workshop on Moose Hill Road in Livermore Falls.
Online and phone orders, deliveries and appointment-only pickups will replace walk-in shopping.
The transition returns the business to the model that began when Priscilla Mosher started The Flower Barn from home in 1980. Her daughters, Sarah and Katie Mosher, are continuing the business without a retail storefront, allowing the florist to keep serving customers while operating from the new workshop.
The Flower Barn held a moving sale June 3 following the storefront’s final day. Sarah Mosher said the family is completing much of the workshop renovation themselves, including sanding drywall ceilings, and hoped to have the space ready for primer by the end of the week.
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