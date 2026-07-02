RUMFORD — A swearing-in ceremony and reception was held outside the Central Fire Station for new fire chief Scott Baxter on July 1.
Baxter, 44, lives in Farmington, where he was a captain for the Farmington Fire Department.
Town Manager George O’Keefe thanked those attending, including members of the Baxter family. “We have a wonderful department, a great team, a wonderful facility and a community that’s growing and succeeding and becoming the best version of itself every day,” he said.
“All the departments of the town are working together to make things better here,” he added. “Today is another big step forward for all of us.”
Following a swearing-in ceremony conducted by Town Clerk Beth Bellegarde, Baxter said: “I’m very excited to get started. I have a great staff ready to get involved and move forward with the fire department and the community.”
The crowd enjoyed refreshments and conversation in the station after the cermony.
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