Promotional graphic for “Revolutionary Maine: America at 250,” a Maine Historical Society initiative connected to the statewide tour of a rare Dunlap Broadside of the Declaration of Independence. The document will be displayed at the UMF Emery Community Arts Center on Oct. 2 and 3, 2026; free tickets are available in advance. (Courtesy of UMF)

FARMINGTON — A rare copy of the Declaration of Independence will be displayed at the University of Maine at Farmington’s Emery Community Arts Center on Oct. 2-3 as part of a statewide tour marking the nation’s 250th anniversary.

UMF will serve as the Franklin County host for the Maine Historical Society and its partners’ tour of a Dunlap Broadside, an early printed copy of the Declaration of Independence produced in Philadelphia on July 4, 1776, shortly after its ratification.

The tour will bring the document to museums, libraries and other organizations in all 16 Maine counties between July and October. The Farmington stop will give Franklin County residents an opportunity to see the historic document in person, learn about Maine’s role in the American Revolution and participate in the state’s America 250 observance.

Visitors can also view the Declaration on Oct. 9-10 at Norway Memorial Library, Oct. 16-17 at the Maine MILL in Lewiston, and Oct. 22-23 at the Maine State Cultural Building in Augusta, among other places throughout the state.

Free tickets are required to view the document and may be reserved in advance through the Maine Historical Society’s “Revolutionary Maine: America at 250” initiative.

The Maine Historical Society’s statewide project is intended to connect communities with Maine’s Revolutionary-era history as the country approaches the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence.