MEXICO — The humidity had dropped noticeably in time for the morning parade to celebrate the country’s 250th birthday of the Fourth of July.
People of all ages, many waving American flags, lined portions of the Main Street sidewalks as Sheriff’s vehicles, fire engines, a couple floats and ATVs paraded through the town.
Local non-profit Community Footprints collaborated with the Town of Mexico to organize this half-mile parade, which was followed by a vendor market featuring a bounce house, cotton candy, face painting and singer Denis Moro over four hours in the Mexico Rec Park off the Roxbury Road.
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