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Lindsey Hopkins of the Jay-Niles Memorial Library, left, and her daughter, Annabel Hopkins, pose with a dinosaur July 3 during the Tri-Town Fourth of July parade in Jay and Livermore Falls. Their entry received the Judges’ Choice award. (Courtesy photo)
Fairies pose beside their flower-covered entry July 3 in the Tri-Town Fourth of July parade in Jay and Livermore Falls. The whimsical float received the award for Most Creative. (Courtesy photo)
Participants pose beside their decorated truck after winning the Most Patriotic award in the Tri-Town Fourth of July parade in Jay and Livermore Falls on July 3. (Courtesy photo)
Two volunteers carry the Tri-Town Fourth of July Parade banner July 3 along Main Street in Livermore Falls. The banner marked the start of the annual celebration, which drew spectators despite the sweltering heat. (Rebecca Richard/Staff Writer)
Spectators gather July 3 along Main Street in Livermore Falls before the Tri-Town Fourth of July Parade. Families claimed spots along the route as they waited for the procession to begin in the late-afternoon heat. (Rebecca Richard/Staff Writer)
People line up for pizza July 3 outside Parish Hall on Church Street in Jay. Food vendors and community groups offered refreshments as spectators gathered for the Tri-Town Fourth of July Parade. (Rebecca Richard/Staff Writer)

Rebecca Richard is a reporter for the Franklin Journal. She graduated from the University of Maine after studying literature and writing. She is a small business owner, wife of 33 years and mom of eight...

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