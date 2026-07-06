Children and adults with the Farmington Recreation Department ride an icy “Frozen” themed float July 4 during Farmington’s Fourth of July parade. (Courtesy of Lisa Park Laflin)

FARMINGTON — Farmington celebrated Independence Day on July 4 with its annual parade, which began at 10 a.m. following an 8 a.m. lineup at the University of Maine at Farmington Student Center parking lot.

Parade entries included agricultural groups, antique vehicles, community floats, music-themed participants and patriotic organizations. Judges recognized winners in six categories, including a Judges Choice award honoring America’s 250th anniversary.

The Franklin County 4-H Dairy Club won first place in the agricultural and animal division. New Hope Baptist Church of Farmington took top honors among floats, and the Farmington American Legion color guard won the military and patriotic category.

Farmington Rotary members and young riders roll through the Fourth of July parade July 4 beneath a large Rotary gear decorated in red, white and blue, marking America’s 250th anniversary. (Courtesy of Lisa Park Laflin)

Winners were:

Ag./Animal: First, Franklin County 4-H Dairy Club; second, JD Tractor, represented by Jacob Harris of Harris Farm.

Antique Auto: First, Steve Pierce of New Vineyard with an Austin Healey; second, Erika Burns of Farmington with a 1928 Plymouth Model Q; tied for third, Chase Pratt of Chesterville with an antique pickup and Susan Terese with the Minkins Love Bug.

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Float: First, New Hope Baptist Church of Farmington; second, Farmington Grange No. 12; third, WMCA WIC Program of Farmington.

Band/Music: First, “The Girls Idea” golf cart, represented by Kasey Hargreaves of Farmington; second, “Where’s Waldo?” by Isabelle Veenstre of Farmington.

Military/Patriotic: First, Farmington American Legion color guard; second, Nordica; third, Dexter Bridges of New Sharon.

Judges Choice: “Happy Birthday America, America 250!” by the Daughters of the American Revolution, represented by Amanda Beane.

A family dressed in red, white and blue pauses July 4 along the Farmington parade route to celebrate America’s 250th anniversary. They joined spectators enduring the hot afternoon for the annual downtown celebration. (Courtesy of Lisa Park Laflin)

Spectators line Main Street in downtown Farmington as the July 4 parade passes the Franklin Savings Bank. The crowd gathered beneath bright skies and summer heat to celebrate America’s 250th anniversary. (Courtesy of Lisa Park Laflin)

Veterans gather before Farmington’s Fourth of July parade, including members of the Roderick-Crosby American Legion Post 28 color guard. The celebration marked America’s 250th anniversary under hot, sunny skies. (Courtesy of Lisa Park Laflin)