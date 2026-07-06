FARMINGTON — Farmington celebrated Independence Day on July 4 with its annual parade, which began at 10 a.m. following an 8 a.m. lineup at the University of Maine at Farmington Student Center parking lot.
Parade entries included agricultural groups, antique vehicles, community floats, music-themed participants and patriotic organizations. Judges recognized winners in six categories, including a Judges Choice award honoring America’s 250th anniversary.
The Franklin County 4-H Dairy Club won first place in the agricultural and animal division. New Hope Baptist Church of Farmington took top honors among floats, and the Farmington American Legion color guard won the military and patriotic category.
Winners were:
Ag./Animal: First, Franklin County 4-H Dairy Club; second, JD Tractor, represented by Jacob Harris of Harris Farm.
Antique Auto: First, Steve Pierce of New Vineyard with an Austin Healey; second, Erika Burns of Farmington with a 1928 Plymouth Model Q; tied for third, Chase Pratt of Chesterville with an antique pickup and Susan Terese with the Minkins Love Bug.
Float: First, New Hope Baptist Church of Farmington; second, Farmington Grange No. 12; third, WMCA WIC Program of Farmington.
Band/Music: First, “The Girls Idea” golf cart, represented by Kasey Hargreaves of Farmington; second, “Where’s Waldo?” by Isabelle Veenstre of Farmington.
Military/Patriotic: First, Farmington American Legion color guard; second, Nordica; third, Dexter Bridges of New Sharon.
Judges Choice: “Happy Birthday America, America 250!” by the Daughters of the American Revolution, represented by Amanda Beane.
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