Chewonki educator Brooke introduces Tippy, a woodchuck animal ambassador, during the “Mammals of Maine” presentation at Treat Memorial Library in Livermore Falls. Tippy, whose brain damage affects her balance, eats sweet corn as children learn about native mammals. (Courtesy of Alana Knapp)

LIVERMORE FALLS — Treat Memorial Library opened its summer reading program with an Enchanted Garden Carnival, where children could register for the program, play games and earn prizes.

“Our Enchanted Garden Carnival Kickoff was a hit,” assistant director Alana Knapp said. “We had a great turnout and lots of fun.”

The carnival and a recent Chewonki presentation are among the library’s early summer reading activities, combining program sign-ups with interactive events for young patrons. Chewonki is a Maine-based environmental education organization that offers hands-on programs about wildlife, ecology and the natural world.

A player uses a net to scoop floating ducks during the Lucky Ducky Scoop game at Treat Memorial Library’s Enchanted Garden Carnival in Livermore Falls. The game was one of several activities where children earned tickets for prizes. (Courtesy of Alana Knapp)

Children who signed up for summer reading received an immediate prize from the library’s vending machine before trying five garden-themed games: Lucky Ducky Scoop, Flip a Frog, Game of Gnomes Ring Toss, Feed the Hungry Caterpillar and Bunny Burrow Extra Mini Golf.

Each game awarded tickets that could be exchanged for prizes. Participants also had another chance to win through the carnival’s “wheel of fate,” and concessions were available.

Treat Memorial Library also hosted Chewonki’s “Mammals of Maine” program, led by presenter Brooke.

“We had an excellent visit from Chewonki and their program Mammals of Maine,” Knapp said.

Brooke taught attendees about the teeth, limbs and fur of Maine herbivores, carnivores and omnivores. Children also met Tippy, a woodchuck animal ambassador whose brain damage affects her balance, watched her eat sweet corn and asked questions about woodchucks in the wild.