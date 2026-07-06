FARMINGTON — Regional School Unit 9 directors approved a revised cellphone policy June 23 requiring pre-K through grade 12 students to keep connected personal devices powered off and stored for the full school day.

The policy replaces a brief general rule with districtwide, bell-to-bell expectations as Maine’s new statewide requirement for school cellphone policies takes effect Aug. 1.

Under the policy, cellphones, smartwatches and other personal electronic devices with internet or cellular connectivity must be turned off before the starting bell and stored in a location designated by building administrators until dismissal. Students may not carry, wear or access the devices during the school day unless an exception applies.

Exceptions include devices needed for a health condition identified in an individual health plan, individualized education program or Section 504 accommodation; language support when no other reasonable translation option is available; and emergencies authorized by an administrator.

Students who violate the policy may receive a verbal warning, be directed to store the device or have it confiscated for the remainder of the day. Repeated violations may result in a meeting with a parent or guardian, interventions or further disciplinary action.

The district’s former policy prohibited personal electronic devices from being used in ways that disrupted the educational process or violated school rules. Superintendent Christian Elkington said the replacement policy incorporates more detailed expectations already reflected in district procedures and brings RSU 9 into alignment with the new state requirement.

The requirement was enacted as part of Maine’s supplemental budget approved in April. School boards statewide must adopt policies restricting personal electronic devices throughout the school day by Aug. 1, according to a May 27 news release from Gov. Janet Mills’ office.

Mills proposed the “Bell to Bell, No Cell” policy during her State of the State address in January, describing it as an effort to reduce classroom distractions and help students focus on learning. The Maine Department of Education is expected to provide districts with model guidance and implementation support, according to the governor’s office.

Education Commissioner Pender Makin said the department had heard from educators, administrators and students about the ways personal electronic devices can detract from learning and would support districts as they implement the new policies.