The Rumford Riders ATV Club has an 80-mile River Valley Loop Trail, which club President Mike Worthley says they can traverse in about eight hours, with two or three stops. He noted there are plenty of swimming holes and look outs. (Courtesy of Rumford Riders ATV Club)

RUMFORD — The Rumford Riders ATV Club will hold its Christmas in July Toy Run on Saturday, July 11, at 10 a.m., beginning from their clubhouse at 986 Prospect Ave.

Participants joining the 21-mile ride on the trail system should bring a toy wrapped in plastic, or a cash donation. Participants will enjoy great views and loop back to the clubhouse for a poker chip game, a barbecue and raffles. Toys stay in the River Valley for the DDF (Dixfield Discount Fuel) Toy Drive.

Mike Worthley, president of the Rumford Riders ATV Club, said July 6 that the toy run will also be an “iron man”-type of event that includes hiking, biking and canoeing.

The run starts at 10 a.m. at Mount Abram Ski Area & Bike Park, 308 Howe Hill Road in Greenwood, goes to the boat launch near McDonald’s in Rumford, then by bike on the snowmobile/ATV trails to the Rumford Community Forest parking lot, 161 Isthmus Road. Then, participants will hike up over Black Mountain.

“We should be fine for the toy ride but those of you not riding with us please be alert for bikers on the trail,” Worthley said.

The ATVers will head back to the clubhouse for free burgers and hot dogs.

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“We are getting a police escort from Mexico to the American Legion in Rumford to drop the toys off. I’m hoping for a big turnout,” he said.

The DDF Toy Drive run by Katie Houghton of Peru and her volunteer crew is an annual winter holiday charity based in the Rumford area. It collects new, unwrapped toys, clothing and gift cards to help ease financial burdens for local families.

For 16 years, volunteer crews have loaded up several delivery vehicles and distributed thousands of gifts directly to local locations, including the Rumford Public Library, local elementary schools, and Mountain Valley High School in Rumford.

The nonprofit regularly partners with local venues such as Boondocks Farm in Canton and the Greater Rumford Community Center on Congress Street to host community holiday events, craft fairs and gift distributions.

More details are available on the Facebook event page.