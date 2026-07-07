FARMINGTON — Regional School Unit 9 directors unanimously approved a 10-year technology plan June 23 that establishes a long-range framework for cybersecurity, staff support, device planning and instructional technology.

The plan, covering July 2026 through June 2036, does not add major technology purchases or new initiatives to the 2026-27 budget. Instead, it outlines work already underway, no-cost improvements and planning intended to guide future spending.

Technology Director Kevin Bremner organized the plan around four areas: security, access, integration and communication.

Cybersecurity is identified as the district’s most immediate technology concern. Bremner said recent incidents included phishing emails reported by staff and employee accounts that were compromised and then used to send phishing messages to other district employees.

“There are no funds in the FY ’27 budget that are earmarked for new initiatives that are specified in the Tech Plan,” Bremner said in an email. “Much of the work outlined for the upcoming year is work already started, no-cost implementations or planning for future years.”

Beginning next year, staff members are expected to complete quarterly KnowBe4 cybersecurity exercises, each including a short lesson and assessment. The training will help the district identify employees who may need additional support recognizing phishing attempts or other malicious activity.

Advertisement

Bremner said RSU 9 may consider working with an outside cybersecurity firm during the 2027-28 school year to assess and strengthen its defenses.

The plan also calls for more deliberate planning around district devices and digital tools. Officials will develop a device life-cycle plan, create a review process for new instructional technology and prepare for future replacement costs before equipment becomes outdated or unreliable.

In classrooms, the plan continues digital citizenship work and efforts to incorporate computer science and computational thinking into existing curriculum.

RSU 9 is also seeking teachers to serve as AI Teacher Guides during the coming school year. The stipend-supported positions are intended to help colleagues use approved artificial intelligence tools in practical, classroom-focused ways.

Examples listed in the district posting include using MagicSchool, Diffit, Google, Canva and Seesaw to develop lesson hooks, adjust reading levels and support lesson planning.

Teacher guides would host one informal 30-minute AI conversation each month for interested staff, share examples of effective use and participate in monthly districtwide meetings.

The district’s posting emphasizes that teachers remain responsible for reviewing AI-generated material and using professional judgment. It also directs staff to protect student personal information and use only approved tools.

The plan also includes completion of a district phone system upgrade, continued website improvements and consideration of a more unified messaging platform across schools and grade levels.

The approved plan does not commit RSU 9 to a fixed project list. Instead, it gives administrators a framework for setting technology priorities as equipment ages, cyber threats evolve and classroom needs change.