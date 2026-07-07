RUMFORD — Rumford Public Library Director Abby Austin said plans to open on Saturdays are being discussed, along with a survey to get feedback from patrons.
She told the Select Board on July 2 that operating hours were discussed at a meeting with Town Manager George O’Keefe and the library board of trustees.
“Now that the library board is advisory, I think he eased a lot of concerns. They (trustees) have a clearer vision of what their needs and ways to serve the library are going to be,” she said.
Austin said, “We also discussed having the library open on Saturdays. We’re going to be working to see what we can do to get the staffing we need in order to make that happen.”
O’Keefe added that question will go through the budget process and be implemented in July of next year.
“One of the things I let them know is that the Select Board has always said they’d like to see hours on Saturday,” the town manager said. “So I asked Abby and the board of trustees to find a way to use whatever methodology they’re comfortable with to take a patron survey to get some feedback on hours of operation and consideration of Saturdays.
“And I also reinforced and was really being very, very clear that the Select Board has nothing to do with books and programs. The board of trustees has sole and final authority on books and programs, and policies regarding books and programs like circulation and patron cards and that kind of stuff,” O’Keefe said.
Supporting Sponsor for Franklin Journal, Livermore Falls Advertiser, Rangeley Highlander and Rumford Falls Times.
Keeping communities informed by supporting local news. franklinsavings.bank
We invite you to add your comments. We encourage a thoughtful exchange of ideas and information on this website. By joining the conversation, you are agreeing to our commenting policy and terms of use. More information is found on our FAQs. You can update your screen name on the member's center.
Comments are managed by our staff during regular business hours Monday through Friday as well as limited hours on Saturday and Sunday. Comments held for moderation outside of those hours may take longer to approve.
Join the Conversation
Please sign into your Sun Journal account to participate in conversations below. If you do not have an account, you can subscribe here. Questions? Please see our FAQs.