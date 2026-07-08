JAY — Jay’s new curbside pickup schedule is now in effect, with trash collected Tuesdays and Wednesdays and recycling picked up every other Thursday.

The change is one part of a broader set of rules governing what residents may leave at the curb and what must be brought to the transfer station.

Somerset Disposal Service has taken over curbside trash and recycling collection under the town’s new two-year contract. The Board of Selectpersons approved the contract May 26. The agreement keeps weekly trash collection while moving recycling to an every-other-week schedule.

Under the new rules, trash is collected on Tuesdays and Wednesdays. The existing Wednesday route remains unchanged, while residents formerly on the Thursday trash route were moved to Tuesday pickup effective June 30.

Recycling is collected townwide every other Thursday. The first collection under the new schedule was set for July 9. Residents should have trash and recycling at the curb by 6 a.m.

Residents with collection problems may contact Somerset Disposal Service at 207-696-5670.

Advertisement

The town of Jay website also outlines what can go at the curb, what must be brought to the transfer station and which items require checking with an attendant before unloading. The town has a printed trifold guide available at the town office to help residents navigate the transfer station.

The basic rule is to separate regular household trash and approved curbside recyclables from everything else. Bulky waste, demolition debris, tires, electronics, used oil, antifreeze, propane tanks, brush, wood, paint and other special materials must go to the transfer station, where residents should stop at the recycling building and speak with the attendant before unloading.

The Jay Transfer Station is at 672 Main St. and can be reached at 207-897-5552. The facility is open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.

Permit stickers are required and are available free to Jay residents who present vehicle registration at the transfer station. The town asks residents to separate items before arriving, keep children in vehicles for safety, wear shoes and finish unloading before closing time.

WHAT BELONGS AT THE CURB

Curbside collection is limited to regular household trash and approved recyclables. Containers may not be larger than 33 gallons or weigh more than 50 pounds. Bulky waste, construction debris and demolition debris are not collected curbside.

Residents are responsible for trash or recyclables scattered by animals, weather, overfilled bags or overweight containers, according to the town.

Advertisement

Single-sort recycling is accepted curbside only and is not currently accepted at the transfer station. Recyclables should be loose in the curbside container, not bagged, except for shredded paper.

Accepted curbside recyclables are limited to No. 2 plastic bottles and jugs, tin and aluminum cans, newspapers, magazines, phone books, catalogs, cardboard and mixed paper. Containers should be drained and rinsed. Caps and rings should be removed from plastic bottles and jugs, but labels may remain.

Glass, plastic bags and plastics other than No. 2 bottles and jugs are not accepted. Cardboard should be clean, dry and flattened. Waxed cardboard belongs in the trash.

WHAT GOES TO THE TRANSFER STATION

Residents should check in at the recycling building before unloading. Batteries, used engine oil, electronic waste, antifreeze, freon-containing devices, propane tanks and tires must be left with the attendant there.

Only trash, clean wood, pressure-treated wood, brush, inert material, ashes and leaves should be deposited beyond the recycling building.

Used motor oil and antifreeze must be in sealed containers and cannot be mixed with other liquids. Propane tanks should be given to the attendant and should not be placed in the metal container.

Advertisement

Brush is limited to tree limbs, brush and sticks no longer than 8 feet and no more than 6 inches in diameter. Stumps and plantings with root balls are not accepted. Christmas trees are accepted seasonally but must be free of decorations.

Clean wood and pressure-treated wood must be separated. Lumber should be broken into individual boards no longer than 8 feet. Heavily painted material, known lead-painted material and complete wall or deck sections are not accepted as clean wood.

Inert materials include bricks, cement blocks, small rocks, asphalt, ceramics and porcelain. Toilets, sinks and tubs must have plastic, metal and rubber parts removed before disposal.

Paint is accepted through the PaintCare program. Textiles may go in the Apparel Impact collection bin.

The Share Shack accepts clean items in good condition, including wooden furniture, housewares, small appliances, building materials, books, movies, bicycles, sporting goods and toys. It does not accept clothing, shoes, bedding, mattresses, upholstered furniture, baby equipment, electronics, tires, freon-containing devices, propane grills or propane tanks.

Household hazardous waste is not accepted at the transfer station. The town directs residents to regional household hazardous waste collection days and to the household hazardous waste depot at 424 River Road in Lewiston.

Most accepted transfer station materials have no fee, according to the town website. Fees apply to tires and freon-containing devices.

Car and truck tires up to 19 inches are $3 each. Truck tires 20 inches and larger are $13 each. Tires on rims cost an additional $3 per rim. Off-road tires are 15 cents per pound.

Freon-containing devices, including refrigerators, dehumidifiers, air conditioners, freezers and water coolers, are $10 each. Doors must be removed before disposal.