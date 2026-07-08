High Peaks Alliance staff and volunteers gather June 12 near a new rock staircase on the Little Jackson Connector Trail at Tumbledown Public Lands in Weld. (Courtesy of High Peaks Alliance)

WELD — Four volunteers joined High Peaks Alliance’s Matt Kusper and Rockefeller Conservation intern Emily Kidd on June 12 to improve drainage and begin building a rock staircase on the Little Jackson Connector Trail at Tumbledown Public Lands.

The group worked on two problem sections during the alliance’s first volunteer trail workday of the season. Volunteers regraded one section to promote proper runoff and prevent erosion. At a separate steep stretch, they began building a staircase intended to improve hiker safety and reduce erosion.

By the end of the day, the group had completed a functional section of the staircase. Kidd said more work is planned during the alliance’s Aug. 21 volunteer trail workday.

The project was the first in a summer series ofHigh Peaks Alliance volunteer trail days aimed at improving conditions, supporting public access and involving community members in stewardship work. Through a partnership with the Bureau of Parks and Lands, the organization monitors and maintains trails in the Tumbledown area to support safe, sustainable recreation.

Kidd is spending 10 weeks with the alliance as its Rockefeller Conservation intern, splitting her time between trailwork and office assignments, including social media, writing and outreach. Her fieldwork includes improving trails and helping create new ones in the region.

“This experience has allowed me to gain a newfound respect and appreciation of the trails I have been fortunate enough to recreate on for my entire life,” Kidd said of the Tumbledown workday. “I will never take another stone step for granted!”

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Kidd said she pursued the internship because of her connection to the region.

“I wanted to be a part of this project due to my connection to Maine’s High Peaks Region, having grown up here,” Kidd said. “This is a very special place to me and has allowed me to develop a deep passion for the outdoors that has become a primary driver in my life.”

She said she expects to continue participating in volunteer workdays and special events throughout the summer.

“I’m excited to continue to make an impact in the HPA’s work throughout the summer with more involvement in volunteer workdays and other special events,” Kidd said.

High Peaks Alliance was selected to host a summer intern through the Richard G. Rockefeller Conservation Internship Program run by Maine Coast Heritage Trust. Kidd is the alliance’s second Rockefeller intern placement in the program’s 10-year history.

“These students bring new ideas and energy to our work,” Amanda Laliberte, the alliance’s director of engagement, said in an earlier announcement of the internship. “It’s inspiring to watch them build their skills and confidence and a community around the Alliance.”

Additional volunteer trail workdays are scheduled for July 10, Aug. 21 and Sept. 4. Information and registration are available at highpeaksalliance.org.