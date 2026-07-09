FARMINGTON — Regional School Unit 9 is contemplating a digital-learning and dropout-prevention program that could begin in late August and serve an estimated 10 to 20 students.

The proposal has not yet been approved because the district’s Finance Committee must first determine how to finance it, Superintendent Christian Elkington said.

The program would offer another instructional pathway for students who may be struggling with in-person learning because of student relationships, work obligations or a need to make up classes after earlier difficulties, Elkington said.

“It is not alternative ed but instead it is another instructional pathway/learning opportunity,” Elkington said in an email.

The pilot program could cost up to $65,000. Possible funding sources include an open permanent substitute position at the Mt. Blue Campus, grants or savings from other hires already completed, Elkington said.