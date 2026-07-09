High Peaks Alliance Lead Recreation Ranger Matt Kusper of Rangeley removes posted signs from newly conserved land in Barnjum. (Courtesy of High Peaks Alliance)

FARMINGTON — Maine’s tradition of hiking, hunting, fishing and traveling across privately owned land can be lost gradually as properties change hands, landowners’ priorities shift and more recreation areas are posted against public use, according to a new guest essay published by High Peaks Alliance.

Kingfield resident Dan Rhodes, writing as a volunteer supporter of the Farmington-based nonprofit, argues that public access in western Maine often depends on informal agreements and the continuing goodwill of private landowners.

“The danger is not sudden change but rather the slow erosion of access, heralded by simple signs that read ‘Posted,’” Rhodes wrote.

Rhodes moved to Kingfield with his family in 2024 and approached High Peaks Alliance about contributing essays while working overseas, according to Amanda Laliberte, the organization’s director of engagement.

“He works abroad,” Laliberte said. “This seemed like a great way to get our message out from across the ocean.”

The remaining essays in Rhodes’ series are expected to be released near the end of each month, although some may be published during the first week of the following month, Laliberte said.

Advertisement

Dan Rhodes and his son walk hand in hand along a snow-covered trail in the High Peaks region, illustrating the connection to land and family life described in the Alliance’s op-ed series. (Courtesy of High Peaks Alliance)

In the latest essay, Rhodes contrasts Maine’s informal access tradition with areas where land outside public parks is generally considered off-limits. He acknowledges that property owners have the right to decide who uses their land, but argues that access to the outdoors relies on those owners continuing to welcome responsible recreation.

“When the dreaded ‘Posted’ signs pop up in a place that was previously accessible, it has a real and tangible impact on everyone in the community,” Rhodes wrote.

Laliberte said the gradual loss of long-standing informal access is one of the central recreational-access concerns in the High Peaks region.

“Much of Maine’s High Peaks trail and recreation network depends on the goodwill of private landowners,” Laliberte said. “As ownership becomes more fragmented or absentee, and as liability and misuse concerns grow, access that people have relied on for generations can disappear quickly and quietly.”

Rhodes wrote that a property may be posted after it is sold, when a new owner is unfamiliar with Maine’s access traditions or when visitors misuse land that had been open for recreation. The effect, he said, can be larger than the loss of a single path or swimming hole, reducing opportunities for residents and visitors to spend time outdoors.

“For every Posted sign that goes up, countless other noteworthy accomplishments are preserving public access,” Rhodes wrote. “I’m proud to support the High Peaks Alliance and groups like them in leading this effort throughout Maine.”

Advertisement

Laliberte said public awareness can help prevent access disputes before they reach the point of a posted sign.

“Posting often reflects real concerns from landowners, whether related to safety, liability, or misuse,” she said. “Helping people understand how access works in Maine and how fragile it can be encourages more respectful use and stronger community support for conservation solutions.”

One current example is Mosher Hill Falls, where public access has long depended on informal use of private property, Laliberte said. High Peaks Alliance is working with the landowner to conserve the site for future generations and protect access if ownership changes.

“Our work often focuses on exactly these moments of transition,” Laliberte said.

She also pointed to conservation work in Barnjum, a former logging settlement in what is now Madrid Township, including the removal of posted signs, as an example of what can happen when access protection and land stewardship are addressed together.

“The removal of posted signs was not just symbolic,” Laliberte said. “It reflected a long-term commitment to keeping the land open and welcoming while also ensuring it is cared for responsibly.”

High Peaks Alliance, founded in 2007, has about 78 volunteers and 12 formal partners in the High Peaks Initiative, Laliberte said. The organization also works with 17 regional motorized clubs, local governments, Foster Career and Technical Education Center and the University of Maine at Farmington.

Upcoming activities include a July 10 volunteer trail workday at Saddleback Spur led by Recreation Ranger Matt Kusper; a July 11 Webb Lake Association Community Day at Mount Blue State Park in Weld; and a July 14 Scenic 7 hike to Poplar Stream Falls with the Trails for Rangeley Area Coalition.

Landowners and residents with access concerns or possible conservation opportunities may contact High Peaks Alliance through the contact form at highpeaksalliance.org.