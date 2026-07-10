RSU 9 Adult Education reported 25 high school credential graduates and 123 workforce credential or certificate completions during the 2025-26 school year. Mary Redmond-Luce, the program’s director, works at her desk in this 2019 photo.(Courtesy photo)

FARMINGTON — Regional School Unit 9 Adult Education presented 25 adults with high school credentials during the 2025-26 school year, while demand grew for workforce training programs in several healthcare fields.

The graduating class included 22 people who earned high school equivalency credentials through the HiSET exam and three who earned adult education high school diplomas. Two graduates transitioned from the Franklin County Correctional Facility.

The program also reported that 123 people completed a workforce credential or certificate program, while 386 enrollments were recorded in digital literacy classes. Another 282 people participated in enrichment classes, and 83 took part in college transition classes.

Adult Education Director Mary Redmond-Luce said the addition of workforce coordinator Trisha Mosher helped strengthen the program’s career-training offerings.

“With the addition of our workforce coordinator, Trisha Mosher, our workforce programming has truly blossomed,” Redmond-Luce said. “This year, we saw full classes and growing waitlists for several of our most popular programs, including CNA, CNA-M, Phlebotomy, and Personal Support Services.”

Redmond-Luce said the college transition program helps adults who want to enter or return to higher education but need to improve academic or technology skills.

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“Our college transitions program is a total game changer for adults who want to enter or return to higher education but are held back by lagging skills in math, writing, or digital literacy,” she said.

The program offers college transition services in person and remotely, allowing students to build skills while completing a workforce or college course.

Adult Education expanded its workforce programming, added evening and weekend hours and increased remote learning opportunities during the year. “Our enrollment numbers show that adults deeply appreciate this level of flexibility,” Redmond-Luce said.

The program plans to continue refining its services in fiscal year 2027, she said.

“In FY 2027, we plan to build upon this momentum, sharpening our skills and continuing to actively listen and adapt to whatever our students need to be successful,” Redmond-Luce said.

Redmond-Luce also cited partnerships with Bath Iron Works, Central Maine Community College, Franklin County Correctional Facility, Franklin County libraries, Healthy Community Coalition, Literacy Volunteers and Western Maine Community Action.

The RSU 9 board appointed Donna Seppy as adult education director for 2026-27. She has worked with the University of Maine System, Maine Community College System and Maine Prison System, developing programs and supports for adult learners, Superintendent Christian Elkington said.